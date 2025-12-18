Astros set to benefit from Rockies’ trade posture change in Jake Meyers' market

For a long time now, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers has been right in the middle of the team's trade rumors. Previously, Meyers' trade value was questionable at best, given his struggles at the plate, and the Astros decided to hold on to him. That decision proved wise as Meyers built his value up in 2025 after a breakout season where he was one of Houston's better players, and now his trade market appears to be very hot at the moment.

In fact, Meyers could find himself in even higher demand now. According to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies have made it clear they want to keep Brenton Doyle and not trade him this offseason, which, conveniently enough, is exactly the market that Meyers resides in as well.

With Brenton Doyle basically off the market, the Astros should cash in on a Jake Meyers trade

While Doyle arguably has more trade value than Meyers, the two players are surprisingly similar and would likely appeal to the same teams. They are both defense-first centerfielders with spotty offensive track records that would come with plenty of team control. For the teams that prioritize defense, both players had to be very appealing, but Meyers is the only one now that is likely to be available, which plays into Houston's hands nicely.

Of course, things can change here very quickly. Rosenthal noted that Colorado is in a dreadful place as a franchise coming off a 119-loss season, and if a team came in and threw out an offer they couldn't refuse, a trade could easily happen. However, dealing with the Astros feels much easier, ESPECIALLY if prospective suitors are willing to take on additional salary somehow in a trade.

With Doyle off the market, we can expect to get clarity on Meyers' situation soon. There is still a real chance that the Astros don't move him and instead focus their trade efforts solely on trying to get rid of Christian Walker and adding to their rotation depth. Of course, in order to make either of those goals happen, it wouldn't be surprising to hear Meyers' name come up again.