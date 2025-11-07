Astros realizing keeping Jeremy Peña will cost even more after Silver Slugger fallout

Once Jeremy Peña was nominated as a Silver Slugger finalist this season, it seemed that a clear message was sent to the Houston Astros' front office. Even if he didn't win the award, Peña's 2025 season established him as one of the best offensive shortstops in the American League, and the price of his next contract is only going up. Peña, indeed, didn't take home the award as that honor went to Bobby Witt Jr., but the message remains loud and clear.

While the Astros are living with the fear of how Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, and Yordan Álvarez will age, Peña's 2025 season was an indicator that he could be at the center of the next contending core for Houston's roster.

In 543 plate appearances last season, Peña slashed .304/.363/.477 with 17 home runs and a wRC+ of 135. Nothing against Witt, he was deserving of the award, but one would have to wonder if things would have looked different if Peña hadn't missed a month of the season due to a rib injury, costing him about 100 plate appearances.

AL Silver Slugger fallout sends a clear message to the Astros about what is next for Jeremy Peña

It's a curious offseason for the Astros' infield, considering the reunion with Correa at the trade deadline has led to a logjam that will seemingly be resolved through a trade. While the Astros would likely love to move Christian Walker and his awful contract, they may be forced to sell high on either Peña or Isaac Paredes. Paredes' swing certainly was made for Daikin Park, but if the alternative means trading Peña, the Astros should be willing to move on from the 26-year-old third baseman.

The Astros and Peña certainly will be keeping an eye on the bidding for Bo Bichette this offseason. Turning 28 in March, Bichette's potential deal could be somewhat of a floor for what Peña's next contract will look like. Peña is certainly the better athlete, but he will also be two years older than Bichette is in his free agency. MLB Trade Rumors projects Bichette's contract at $208MM for 8 years.

After a 2025 season where they looked old, injured, and played an awful brand of baseball in September, the Astros are facing somewhat of a crisis. As they navigate these strange waters, Peña's future could be their silver lining--or iceberg if they aren't willing to pay him.