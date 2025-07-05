Astros re-sign former stalwart reliever they can't seem to quit

While most of the attention at the trade deadline when it comes to the Houston Astros will be on their search for a left-handed bat after Yordan Alvarez's setback, this is also the time of year to beef up one's bullpen. Every single playoff contender is looking for relief depth for the second half and generally leave no stone unturned in their search. However, the Astros seem to be taking a particularly big reach with their latest signing.

Astros fans remember Hector Neris' name well. He was a crucial piece of the Astros bullpen in 2022 and 2023 before he left in free agency searching for a much bigger payday than he probably deserved. Neris did not find that deal he wanted and ended up with Cubs before making his way back to Houston in the second half. Neris AGAIN hit free agency and after flaming out with the Braves and Angels in 2025, it appears as though he is coming back to the Astros once again.

Astros expected to sign Hector Neris in a lottery ticket bullpen depth move

While Neris was okay last season after joining the Astros with a 4.70 ERA in 16 appearances, 2025 has not been kind to him. It only took two appearances with Atlanta for the Braves to cut him loose and a 5.14 ERA in 21 appearances with LA which ended with Neris designated for assignment.

We don't know the terms of Neris' deal with Houston, but the odds that there is much risk for the Astros are extremely small. He was probably forced into accepting a major deal for the minimum at best with the hope that he can prove his worth and keep a big league roster spot. In that respect, this move was a no-brainer for an Astros organization that knows Neris well and knows how to get the most out of him.

However, one hopes that Houston isn't banking on Neris figuring things out this season. Neris still gets a lot of chase out of the zone, but there are also a lot of walks and a lot of hard contact that comes with that. He just isn't the same guy anymore and isn't the reliever to pin one's hopes on for the stretch run until he shows a lot more than he has the last couple of seasons.

