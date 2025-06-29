Former Astros bullpen staple just got dumped by a division rival

It's been a struggle for Hector Neris to find his footing with a Major League team this season. Neris, a former anchor at the backend of the Houston Astros' bullpen, opened the 2025 season with the Atlanta Braves. It wasn't an ideal situation for Neris as he did not have a full Spring Training to get ready for the season, and it showed in his first outing with Atlanta.

It was just a really bad debut to the season for Neris with the Braves. Neris didn't even last an inning during his first appearance, giving up 3 runs on 3 hits against the San Diego Padres. Neris' follow-up appearance wasn't much better, as he did complete an inning of work but gave up another 2 runs on 2 hits while also walking a batter.

After being released by the Braves at the end of April, Neris found a home with the Los Angeles Angels, and honestly, he wasn't as bad as his numbers indicated. In 21 appearances out of the Angels' bullpen, Neris posted a 5.14 ERA. However, Neris also had a FIP of 3.95 while striking out over 31 percent of the batters he faced during his time with the Angels. Nevertheless, on Saturday, the Angels announced that Neris had been designated for assignment as they made room for right-handed pitcher Jose Fermin on their Major League roster.

Once-reliable Astros bullpen piece Hector Neris just got rejected by a division foe

Given the turnover of bullpens across Major League Baseball, it would seem likely that Neris will be able to find another home before the end of the 2025 season. And, given his underlying metrics during his time with the Angels, there's reason to believe there is still success to be had with the veteran reliever.

A reunion with the Astros, as they did after Neris was cut loose by the Cubs, doesn't seem all that likely. Neris' return stint with the Astros at the end of the 2024 season did not go well, as the 36-year-old posted a 4.70 ERA in 16 appearances down the stretch. The Astros' bullpen, this season, is among the best in baseball, and there shouldn't be a need to modify the approach with another look at Neris.

