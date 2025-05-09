Astros projected to make bold draft gamble on polarizing college star in mock draft

The Houston Astros clearly could use an infusion of talent in the minor leagues. Thanks to a series of promotions and trades, their farm system is looking very shallow at the moment and some of the prospects who are the most talented are off to crummy starts to the 2025 season. Thankfully, the 2025 MLB Draft is only a couple months away which gives the Astros a chance to help themselves.

The Astros will have the #21 overall pick in this year's draft which is a little higher than they would probably prefer as it is a reminder of an early playoff exit, but does give their 2025 draft bonus pool a bit of a boost and should allow the team to add an impact prospect assuming they get the pick right.

MLB Pipeline recently released their first mock draft and they have the Astros making a very interesting pick in catcher and outfielder Ike Irish out of Auburn.

MLB Pipeline has Astros selecting college bat with questionable defensive home in Ike Irish

Let's start with the positive with Irish as there are a number of them. In addition to having a great name for jersey sales, Irish also is among the most well-rounded hitters in this entire draft class and should hit for average and power. Batting from the left-side doesn't hurt his case and if you are looking for a safe offensive option when it comes to actually hitting in the first round, Irish is a good choice.

There are some concerns if the Astros were to make this pick. First and foremost, he probably isn't a catcher long-term. This wouldn't matter to Houston all that much as they just drafted Walker Janek, but it is worth keeping in mind in terms of projecting him long-term. Some scouts think he could end up being a decent right fielders while others think he has a 1B/DH profile. Others questions whether his wide stance will allow him to hit for power at the next level, but those concerns don't seem to be overly popular.

Some fans are going to want Houston to spend their first round pick on a pitcher given the potential departure of Framber Valdez and general manager Dana Brown has a history of going after arms in the draft dating back to his days with the Braves scouting department. However, going with the best player available is almost always the correct choice and there is certainly a world where Irish fits that logic given where the Astros are picking this year.

