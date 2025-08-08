Astros probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Yankees on Apple TV+, August 8

The Houston Astros have a fun series this weekend with big time implications against the Yankees. Playing at Yankee Stadium on the road is always a tough test, but it does appear as though the initial pitching matchups are in Houston's favor. It also doesn't hurt that the Yankees are playing terribly at the moment and this series could put New York is a brutal position after looking like World Series favorites during the early portion of the 2025 season.

The Astros will send Hunter Brown to the mound to take on Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler. Brown is coming off back-to-back one run outings while Schlittler put up five very reasonable innings against the Marlins his last time out.

Lineups for Astros vs. Yankees, August 8: Stanton out again

Having to face down Aaron Judge, even if he is limited, is no small task. However, the fact that one of the Yankees' better hitters right now, Giancarlo Stanton, is forced out of the lineup with Judge needing to DH is a bit of a silver lining. This group is still dangerous, but it is also far from an optimal setup for New York.

As for the Astros, Carlos Correa returns to the cleanup spot after leading off on Wednesday against the Marlins. The rest of the lineup is pretty straightforward with Yainer Diaz back at catcher.

How to watch Astros vs. Yankees (August 8) on Apple+

Unfortunately, watching the series opener between these two American League titans isn't going to be as easy as it normally would be as this match-up will be an Apple+ exclusive. To watch the game, you will need a subscription to Apple TV+ which is $9.99 a month. If you don't want to get an Apple TV subscription and have never had one, they do offer a free one week trial where you can make an account, stream the game, and then cancel the subscription at no cost.

