Astros' previous missteps may be obstacle to making real trade push for Ketel Marte

The Houston Astros came into the offseason with some real questions at second base. After making the decision to move Jose Altuve primarily to the outfield, the Astros relied mostly on a mix of Mauricio Dubon, Brendan Rodgers, and cameos from Altuve to cover second once the injuries started to mount. Since the Astros have such an obvious need after trading Dubon to the Braves, it is a little odd that Houston hasn't been mentioned basically at all with all of the Ketel Marte trade talk.

On paper, Marte would be the ideal choice for the Astros. His contract isn't THAT odious especially compared to some of the deals Houston as handed out (more on those in a minute) and he might be the best second baseman in baseball period, let alone the trade market.

Unfortunately, the lack of rumors around the Astros and Marte probably comes down to the fact that Houston has made multiple missteps over the last several years that are probably keeping them out of the running for the star.

Ketel Marte is the perfect trade target, but the Astros' payroll and prospect moves may have turned them into spectators

There are some non-conspiracy theory reasons to avoid a Marte trade. It sounds like Arizona is asking for the moon in early trade talks. Given the number of years of team control and how good Marte has been, they are right to ask for it even though most teams (including Houston) shouldn't bite. There have also been some questions about Marte's influence on the clubhouse being less than positive.

However, the bigger problems are that the Astros' previous payroll decisions are constraining Houston so much this offseason that they don't seem able to add anyone of consequence without trading some salary, let alone add Marte and the $92 million owed to him through at least 2030. As it turns out, there are actual consequences for handing out ill-advised deals to guys like Christian Walker and Lance McCullers Jr.

Combine that with the fact that trades for players like Yusei Kikuchi and Justin Verlander among others along with some promotions really cleaned Houston's system out. Even if the Astros were able to find the money, it is extremely questionable whether or not they could put together a package for Marte that Arizona would actually accept.

In short, yes...it would be awesome to see Marte in an Astros uniform in 2026 and beyond and never say never until Marte is actually dealt. Fans probably shouldn't hold their breath, though, and it is all the Astros' fault as to why.