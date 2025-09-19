Astros playoff hopes could hinge on this star’s return after Yordan Alvarez injury

Earlier this year, you couldn’t talk about the Houston Astros without talking about Isaac Paredes. He was tearing the cover off the ball, playing a strong third base and just generally providing the Astros with the kind of middle-of-the-lineup thump that they had desperately been missing.

But all of that went by the wayside lately thanks to a right hamstring strain that’s kept him out until July and was initially thought to be season ending. Thankfully, that timeline has changed a bit recently, as it was revealed that Paredes is expected to return in time for Houston's series against the Mariners this weekend.

That return could not come at a better time Astros just lost slugger Yordan Alvarez for the foreseeable future due to a left ankle sprain he sustained when slipping on home plate earlier this week.

Although this season hasn't gone as expected for Alvarez, there’s no denying how much of an impact he can make in the middle of the lineup, even if Zach Cole has stepped up in his spot.

Getting Isaac Paredes back could be the shot in the arm the Astros need

But that’s where Paredes should hopefully help. He likely won't be able to be an everyday third baseman once he returns due to his injury (nor would he need to be thanks to the presence of Carlos Correa), but he could help fill the production that disappeared when Alvarez needed to be carried into the clubhouse after hurting his ankle.

Paredes hit .254 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games prior to getting injured this year and ranked in the 90th percentile in chase rate and the 89th percentile in whiff rate. And, perhaps most importantly, the Astros went 53-41 with him in the lineup. They’ve gone 27-27 since Paredes went on the injured list.

While there’s never a bad time to get a player like Paredes back, his return also means more given the Astros’ standing in the postseason hunt.

The Astros were able to get themselves back into a tie for the AL West lead with the Mariners and they have a little more wiggle room now, but it also seems pretty clear that there’s a chance they could run out of gas over the next week. Getting Paredes back may be exactly what they need.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill