Astros' outfield experiment with Jose Altuve has been a failure (so far)

It's been quite an adventure for longtime Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve out in left field. He's had moments ranging from making a running catch in front of center fielder Jake Meyers to his game-breaking error on Saturday against the Twins. But the time for not-so-fun and games is over and Altuve needs to go back to second base.

Manager Joe Espada ultimately made the decision to put Altuve in left field, giving Yordan Alvarez a chance to solely focus on hitting as the designated hitter. Yet an argument can be made that even Alvarez is an improvement out there from Altuve.

Jose Altuve is simply over his head out in left field and needs to go back to second base right now before it's too late

What's the latest sign that Altuve is in over his head? Just look at his errant play against the Twins. In the bottom of the fourth inning with the Astros up 1-0, Houston starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti hit Byron Buxton with a pitch. Trevor Larnach walked, putting runners at first and second. Ty France then hit a sharp single to left field, but the ball was pretty playable and the result was...far from ideal.

Altuve initially fielded the ball, but bobbled it in transition to making the throw home. That helped Buxton score from second and opened the floodgates for a six-run fourth. That was pretty much all Minnesota needed, but they got more with Jose Miranda's three-run homer in the same inning en route to a 6-1 win over the Astros.

Pretty much any outfielder with a lot of experience behind them makes that play. Altuve did not and seeing him unable to make the easy plays is coming back to haunt Houston. Altuve also didn't have an impressive night in the batter's box in the series opener, striking out five straight times as the Astros won 5-2.

The team needs to have a solid outfielder out in left. It's time to simply pull the plug on this Altuve-as-an-outfielder experiment. Espada needs to make the call now, not later on in the season. The Astros are 3-5 entering Sunday's finale at Target Field, Yes, it's still early in the season.

However, it being early also means it's a good time for Espada to make a course correction. Put Altuve back at second base. He can make the routine infield plays with ease. The infield is his home territory, an area where the Astros' GOAT knows how to get the job done.

Will the Astros make the move for Altuve's sake? Let's hope so. He's still pretty good as a leadoff hitter. Houston should put him at second base again starting this week. Enough of the experiment, Espada.

