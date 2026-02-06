Astros Notes: JP France remains, ex-Marlins infielder signs, Jose Urquidy's new team

There's always risk associated with designating a player for assignment. The Houston Astros found that out the hard way with Kaleb Ort after he was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this offseason.

The same fate does not await J.P. France, however. The right-hander passed through waivers unclaimed and was outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land. France was DFA'd last week after Houston traded for San Francisco Giants pitcher Kai-Wei Teng.

Astros News: J.P. France stays in the organization and receives non-roster invite to spring training

Not only does France get to remain with the Astros, but he'll also have the opportunity to reclaim his roster spot. Houston extended France a non-roster to spring training next week, so he'll be joining the cadre of hurlers looking to earn a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster.

France has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and missed all but two games last season while on the 60-day IL. He has 31 games, including 28 starts, under his belt and a career ERA of 4.35. France has mostly operated as a starter throughout his time in the Astros organization, but he could be best suited as a long reliever.

Astros News: Former Marlins infielder Jack Winkler signs, Jose Urquidy joins the Pirates

According to the MLB.com transaction log, former Miami Marlins infielder Jack Winkler agreed to a deal with the Astros and was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land. It can be assumed that Winkler will receive a non-roster invite to spring training. He appeared in just 14 games last season and hit .250 with .625 OPS and two extra-base hits.

While the Astros are welcoming a new face to the organization, former pitcher Jose Urquidy now has a new home after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Buccos were linked to another former Astros starter — Framber Valdez — just a day before he signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Urquidy last pitched in Houston back in 2023 and missed all of 2024 due to injury. The right-hander appeared in two games with the Tigers last season, but posted a 7.71 ERA and worked just 2⅓ innings in relief.