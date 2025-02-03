Astros News: Ryan Pressly's gesture, Billy Wagner plaque, MiLB affiliate's new look

The Houston Astros roster will look a lot different heading into spring training this year. While Alex Bregman may or may not be present, Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker, and Ryan Pressly will all be absent from CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches this month.

Verlander's return was always in doubt (and probably ill-advised), and with Tucker's impending free agency likely to price him out of Houston's comfort zone, moving on from the All-Star outfielder was logical. But Pressly's departure hit differently. The veteran reliever was key member of the Astros' 2022 World Series championship and the fanbase mostly understood the move, it's still a little raw.

Astros News: Ryan Pressly's classy gesture to the city of Houston

Pressly took out a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the Houston Chronicle. In it, the veteran reliever said goodbye to the Astros fanbase and thanked them for supporting him during his tenure in Houston. Pressly was recently traded to the Chicago Cubs; a move that required his consent.

Pressly decided to waive his no-trade clause as he looks to take on the role of Chicago's closer and lockdown the ninth inning for the Cubs during the 2025 season. His time in Space City won't soon be forgotten, as the right-hander was on the mound for the final out of the 2022 World Series when the Astros secured their second championship.

Astros News: Billy Wagner's Hall of Fame plaque

Unsurprisingly, newly-elected Hall of Famer Billy Wagner will enter Cooperstown with an Astros hat. Wagner did, however, play for five different organizations during his big leagues career, including multi-season stops with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Wagner explains why he will have an Astros cap on his HOF plaque. pic.twitter.com/oAg48UVyWV — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 2, 2025

However, Wagner's best seasons were with the Astros. Three of Wagner's seven All-Star seasons came in an Astros uniform, as did his fourth-place finish in the 1999 Cy Young Award vote. Wagner also cited his post-playing career relationships with fellow Astros Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio as an added bonus for joining into the Baseball Hall of Fame with the Houston star on his cap.

Astros News: Houston's Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks, have a new look

The Astros' Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks, will have a new look heading into the 2025 season. The Hooks' social media team released a video showcasing the club's new uniforms, ball caps, and other merchandise for Corpus Christi's 20th season.

A new era of Hooks baseball. pic.twitter.com/1EMEbdAlGQ — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) February 1, 2025

The Hooks' organization moved to Corpus Christi in 2005 and play their home games at Whataburger Field. The Hooks open their 2025 season on Friday, April 5th against the Frisco Rough Riders, and begin their first home stand on April 8th against the San Antonio Missions.

