Astros News: Lance McCullers Jr. update, Mauricio Dubon WBC plans, Luis Garcia

Today's the day, Astros fans. Jose Altuve will be making his spring training debut in the outfield for the Houston Astros this afternoon. Houston will host the St. Louis Cardinals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, and Altuve will be batting leadoff and playing left field.

This is sure to be a strange sight for the Houston faithful who are used to seeing Altuve set up shop at second base, but the Astros have maintained all offseason that this was going to happen. Altuve has been taking reps in the outfield through the spring, and the fanbase will get to see how the former MVP is adapting to his new position when the Cardinals come to West Palm Beach this afternoon.

Astros News: Lance McCullers Jr. injury update and it is a good one

In other Astros news, Lance McCullers Jr. continues to progress in his quest to return to the mound this season. The right-hander has been sidelined by injures this past two seasons and while McCullers won't be part of the Astros Opening Day roster, the hope is that he's not too far behind.

McCullers is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday. This will be first this spring for the Astros starter, and is the next step in the process as McCullers continues to rehab from flexor tendon surgery. Astros manager Joe Espada has insisted that McCullers is on track to return sometime this spring, but after a two-year absence, one can understand while Astros fans have their doubts.

Astros News: Mauricio Dubón reveals his plans for the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic will return in 2026. The best players will represent their respective countries in an attempt to bring the WBC trophy back to their homeland. Astros utility player Mauricio Dubón has spurned Team Nicaragua and hopes to participate for his native Honduras.

🚨 Mauricio Dubon has withdrawn Nicaragua 🇳🇮 invitation to join the team for World Baseball Classic.



The Astros OF and gold glove winner declined since he expect to play with Honduras someday pic.twitter.com/Jw8Kdec7HM — Fernando Rayo (@Rayo2Fer) February 27, 2025

Next year's WBC is already shaping up to be a barn-burner. The 2023 WBC saw the United States fall to Japan in the finale, and there'll be increased eyeballs in the event next spring with a number of Astros players sure to participate and represent their respective countries.

Astros News: Luis Garcia injury update

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com is reporting that Luis Garcia reached 90 mph on the radar gun during his bullpen session on Thursday. According to Espada, Garcia's next step will be facing live batters. At the moment, there's no timetable available.

Garcia, much like McCullers, is not expected to be part of the Astros Opening Day roster. The right-handed hurler is slowly working his way back from Tommy John surgery and will likely begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues shortly after the 2025 season gets underway.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors