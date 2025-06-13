Astros' need for major deadline move fading after internal rise from unlikely source

While it may only be June, the Houston Astros have already had a season’s worth of storylines around their starting rotation. Whether it be Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez’s dominance, Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski’s injuries or Lance McCullers Jr.’s return, the Astros’ rotation has generated plenty of headlines this season.

The latest storyline has come from a bit of a surprising source, as journeyman pitcher Brandon Walter has looked like an ace through two electric starts for the Astros.

Astros' need for starting pitching is far less urgent thanks to Brandon Walter’s electric start

Walter joined the Astros last August on a two-year, minor league deal while he recovered from rotator cuff surgery. He returned to the field in spring training and threw seven innings before making his season debut in the middle of May after Wesneski suffered his season-ending arm injury.

Walter shined in his debut by tossing five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. While he was sent back down to Triple-A after the start, the Astros made it seem like he’d be back as soon as they needed him again.

That time came last week, where he allowed just two runs in six innings in the Astros’ series finale against the Guardians — a start that all but confirmed that he’ll stay in Houston’s rotation for the time being.

Brandon Walter, Frisbee 80mph Sweeper. 🥏



20 inches of Break. pic.twitter.com/RVo92Yxbul — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 8, 2025

That MLB success has come on the back of his dominance at Triple-A Sugar Land, as he posted a 2.08 ERA across 47 2/3 innings at Sugar Land. He made two starts at Tripe-A between his starts against the Rays and Guardians and allowed two runs across 12 combined innings.

Not bad for a guy who posted a 6.26 ERA in his first MLB action with the Red Sox in 2023. While Walter likely won’t look like prime Tom Glavine for all of the season, his strong performance has dampened the Astros need for starting pitching at the trade deadline.

That dampening is a huge win for the Astros considering how the starting pitching market is looking. The biggest name on the market right now is Sandy Alcantara, but he has a 7.89 ERA across 57 innings. While he won the National League Cy Young in 2022, he hasn’t looked like that kind of pitcher at all this season.

And while the other trade options who could be available range from intriguing (Zac Gallen and Freddy Peralta) to average (Andrew Heaney and Bobby Miller), the Astros also have some other gaps on their roster they’ll need to fill.

First base has been a black hole thanks to Christian Walker’s ineffectiveness, while Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez are in the midst of the worst seasons of their career.

Pitching is always at a premium at the trade deadline, so the Astros wouldn’t have enough ammunition to add to their rotation and fill out their lineup in the way that they’ll likely need.

Even with all of those holes on their roster, the Astros still entered play on Tuesday in first place in the American League West. Yes, they’re not a complete team, but Walter has helped turn them into a better team.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill