Astros legend's brother accused of Yankees fandom in latest ridiculous charge

Leave Justin Verlander’s family alone! The brother of the Houston Astros legend was oddly accused recently of being a New York Yankees supporter, without a shred of valid evidence to back up the claim. Let’s clear the air about this attack and review what actually went down.

Ben Verlander, a former minor leaguer in the Detroit Tigers’ system and currently an MLB analyst for FOX Sports, took to X to share his thoughts on the American League contenders for the current 2025 MLB season. That’s when things got a tad weird.

Justin Verlander’s brother was just accused of being a Yankees homer

Ben Verlander’s top five contenders in the AL went as follows: (1) New York Yankees, (2) Houston Astros, (3) Detroit Tigers, (4) Seattle Mariners, and (5) Toronto Blue Jays. It was a debatable but absolutely respectable list, with the Yankees sitting atop the AL Wild Card standings and looking to make a repeat run to the World Series this fall.

Guys. I just got called a “Biased Yankees Fan” on Instagram.



What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/PfvH6oFzfd — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 3, 2025

However, a couple of haters on social media took umbrage with Verlander’s selections, especially concerning the Yankees. Not only is Verlander’s Yankees pick not outlandish from a standings outlook, but he also has no discernible reason to favor the Yankees from a fandom perspective. Born and raised in Virginia, Verlander certainly doesn’t have any geographical ties to the Yankees, nor has he or his brother ever played in New York’s organization.

Ben starred at Old Dominion University (Virginia) before he was drafted in the 14th round by the Tigers in 2013, going on to spend five years in Detroit’s farm system and even hitting a homer off his brother at one point. Ben now hosts the “Flippin’ Bats” podcast on top of talking baseball for FOX.

Justin, of course, collected a bunch of trophies in an Astros uniform, including two World Series wins and an ALCS MVP. The nine-time All-Star has put together an epic career that will one day make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and it’s a career that hasn’t featured any affiliation to the Yankees.

So, yeah … it's still unclear where the basis is for a Ben Verlander Yankees fandom, and perhaps Ben himself provided the best response to the accusation: “What a time to be alive.”

