Astros latest round of roster cuts include breakout prospect and camp standout

Right-handed pitchers Jason Alexander, Sam Carlson, and Almiber Santa were all recently reassigned to Minor-League camp, as the Houston Astros Opening Day roster is slowly coming into focus with just over two weeks until the 2026 season begins.

Alexander is arguably the most recognizable name among the trio, though Carlson had been one of the team's biggest standout performers this spring. Santa flashed potential as well, but none of these three pitchers were expected to make the Astros Opening Day roster.

Astros cut Jason Alexander and two other pitchers

Alexander started three Grapefruit League games this spring, but has yet to find much consistency. Across 5⅔ innings of work, the right-hander has allowed four runs on eight hits, including two home runs. He's struck out just three batters, and unfortunately, walked just as many. Alexander will be ticketed to begin his 2026 campaign at Triple-A Sugar Land and gives Houston some decent rotation depth in the event of an early-season injury.

Carlson has given the Astros' brass plenty of reason to get excited. The 27-year-old has seven punch-outs over 5⅓ innings pitched and has yet to allow a runner to reach the plate. He's spent time with three different organizations over the past three seasons, but has yet to make it to the big leagues. If he continues to dominate in the minors, Houston may have no choice but to call him up at some point later this season.

Santa is one of Houston's top-20 prospects, and while he has a five-pitch mix, all signs point toward him landing in the bullpen over the long haul. It'll be interesting to see how Houston plans to deploy the diminutive right-hander this season. He flashed plenty of potential at Double-A Corpus Christi in 2025, but ran into a buzz saw after making the jump to Triple-A Sugar Land. Houston is hopeful that he was able to make the necessary adjustments this past winter.

General manager Dana Brown and Houston's front office and coaching staff still have plenty of decisions to make before finalizing the team's Opening Day roster. The Astros still claim to be searching for a left-handed bat, but have come up empty thus far. Houston still has lingering questions attached to their rotation and the bullpen as well.