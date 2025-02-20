Some light-hearted news emerged from the Houston Astros clubhouse this week after it was revealed that the team needs a new DJ. Apparently that job belonged to the recently departed Kyle Tucker, who must've had a tremendous playlist.

Several players are reportedly in line to take over DJ duties this season; among them are Mauricio Dubón, Jake Meyers, and newcomer Christian Walker. But the Astros players in attendance made one thing clear, Chas McCormick will not be in charge of the music in the clubhouse this season. Perhaps his music library is filled polka or dubstep. Who knows?

🚨ASTROS DJ UPDATE:



🔇There was still NO music in the clubhouse this morning.



😂😂Jose Altuve says he does NOT want to be the DJ and that it CANNOT be Chas McCormick.



🗳️Altuve nominates Mauricio Dubon or Jake Meyers. https://t.co/ac05ABSCed pic.twitter.com/DWzP2IOtLo — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) February 18, 2025

Astros' lack of team DJ is the least of Houston's concerns after trading Kyle Tucker

Now there's a measure of humor in all this chatter, and perhaps there should be. Once the 2025 season gets underway, the Astros will need to care less about who's spinning tracks in the clubhouse, and instead turn their focus toward who's going to replace Tucker's production on the field.

Astros fans have been so distracted this offseason by talk of Jose Altuve moving to the outfield and Alex Bregman's possible return that it seems as if trading Tucker to the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason has become old news. Fans needn't look too far in the rearview mirror to see what life without Tucker will be like in 2025.

Cubs President of Baseball Ops. Jed Hoyer talks about acquiring Kyle Tucker from Cactus League Media Day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gdeYMS1syr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 19, 2025

After fouling a ball off his shin last season, Tucker missed an extended amount of time and Houston greatly missed his production at the dish. While the Astros were able to gobble up wins, going 47-31 without Tucker, it was largely the Houston pitching staff that helped bridge the gap between the outfielder's absence from early-June until his return in September.

In just 78 games last season, Tucker still posted a .289/.408/.585 slash line with a 181 OPS+ and 4.7bWAR. That's not the type of production you can just replace with Meyers, McCormick, and Ben Gamel roaming the outfield. Houston did pick up Walker and Isaac Paredes this offseason, but neither is that MVP-caliber player that Tucker was during his Astros' tenure.

So while getting the clubhouse vibe in order is noble, finding a way to replace Tucker's bat and glove should hopefully take precedence over which songs are playing during pregame activities.

