Astros insider’s nugget from FanFest may show Jake Meyers trade isn’t dead after all

It is clear that if the Houston Astros had things their way, their offseason would not be done right now. Rumors are swirling about how they can or should handle their messy infield situation, and there is always a chance that Dana Brown pursues more pitching help. However, a recent reveal from Astros FanFest may have just revived trade talks around Jake Meyers.

While he has been rumored to be on the trading block since the start of the offseason, most of the active chatter around Meyers died off more recently. Not only was that development puzzling, as it felt like there was a lot of momentum towards a deal at one point, but it raised some pretty valid concerns regarding whether or not the Astros could hold on to Meyers for too long and lose out on some significant value.

However, one nugget from FanFest relayed by Astros insider Brian McTaggart revealed not only some of the Astros' early "plans" for how they are going to handle their crowded infield, but also added that top prospect Brice Matthews is going to get some opportunities in center field, which could reopen the door for a Meyers trade.

Some notes from FanFest:

-- Paredes will get reps at 2B this year.

-- Matthews will play 2B & CF

-- Correa said he's taken more ground balls this offseason than last five seasons combined.

-- Correa wants to play in WBC but is awaiting approval from club. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 24, 2026

Potential Brice Matthews position switch could give Astros the opening they need for a Jake Meyers trade

The conundrum that Houston finds themselves in at the moment is that while they would probably like to trade Meyers to sell high on him, they don't really have anyone who can defend in center particularly well. No one wants to see Jose Altuve out there. Jesus Sanchez has a corner outfield profile at best, and Cam Smith has to figure out how to hit in the majors before entertaining any other position switches.

However, if Houston thinks they can convert Matthews to center field, that would open up some options. Not only would it get Matthews' bat into the lineup instead of wasting away in Triple-A without making the infield even more crowded, but Meyers would actually become expendable in this scenario, and that may be what the Astros could bank on.

The problem with this plan is that the Astros don't know yet if Matthews can actually, you know, play center field. He is a strong defender at second base for sure, but that does not mean Matthews is going to immediately slot right in in center as the skills involved are very different. That could mean that an offseason trade of Meyers is as good as dead just because of the lack of time left, but the trade deadline may be an entirely different story.