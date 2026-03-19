Astros insider's Opening Day roster prediction brings both sweet and bitter surprises

We're getting to the point where we're starting to pick up some clarity on how things will shake out in the Houston Astros Opening Day roster battles. There have been numerous areas where hopefuls have been jockeying for position, and we'll soon know the winners and losers. To that end, Astros insider Chandler Rome came out with his third version of his Opening Day roster predictions, and two big surprises are in store.

On the position player side of things, Rome sees No. 4 prospect Brice Matthews overcoming long odds to win a spot, with journeyman Taylor Trammell serving as another surprise set to nab a bench outfielder spot.

Matthews, drafted as a shortstop and now primarily a second baseman, has seen the club add outfield reps to his growing list of responsibilities. The budding versatility is one part a function of his explosive athleticism and another part dealing with the harsh reality that he's hopelessly blocked in the infield.

The 24-year-old got a cup of coffee with Houston last year, and while things were mixed overall, he showcased some of the electrifying power that he pairs with his speed by belting four homers over 13 games. If this prediction comes to fruition, it will add an exciting injection of youth into the Astros' aging roster.

With that said, the youth movement is mitigated by Trammell's inclusion. The 28-year-old has hit well this spring, batting .250/.385/.469 over 14 games, but his inclusion comes at the expense of another highly regarded prospect in Zach Cole.

Astros insider's Opening Day roster predictions bring a very sobering reality

The preference would have been for Cole to win the job. The 25-year-old was a spark in an otherwise bleak time when he debuted with a .255/.327/.552 line over the final two weeks of the 2025 season. He's a left-handed outfielder with power, speed, and defensive ability, making him appear to be the perfect solution for the Astros' greatest need.

However, Cole has struggled to replicate his late-season success. Despite some loud contact, the Ball State product is slashing just .188/.341/.375. Trammell has the better stats, but that's only part of the equation when it comes to the ultimate roster decisions, so the fact that Cole can't beat him out is concerning.

Trammell is a journeyman who has never hit better than .197 in any season of his five-year big league career. This shouldn't be a high bar to clear. A top prospect should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Except Cole has a major flaw. He strikes out. A lot. During his big league stint last year, he struck out 38.5% of the time. Over the 97 games he spent between Corpus Christi and Sugar Land, he struck out a combined 35.1% of the time. 2026 will be Cole's fifth year in pro ball. If he doesn't correct this fatal flaw soon, he never will. He could have been the left-handed power bat Houston has sought, but instead, he let that chance slip away.

The Astros' aging and declining roster could desperately use an infusion of young talent. Unfortunately, as this prediction shows, the best chance they had for that fell short, while the one youngster to make it might not stay for very long. All of that makes the future look very bleak.