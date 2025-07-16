Astros Injury Update: Yordan Alvarez’s return, Spencer Arrighetti’s slow progress

A key storyline for the Houston Astros following the All-Star break will be the ability for the team to get healthy. Despite the injuries, the Astros have a comfortable 5-game lead in the American League West. Still, if the Astros have plans of being a legitimate contender for the World Series this season, getting healthy will be a key part of that. Especially when it comes to left-handed slugger Yordan Alvarez and starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti.

Alvarez's recovery has been the question mark of the Astros' entire season. Sidelined initially during the first week of May with strain in his right hand, recent updates confirmed that Alvarez is recovering from a fracture. There was a point where it seemed that Alvarez's return was imminent; however, now there is some question as to whether he'll play again this season.

The latest update comes courtesy of Chandler Rome of The Athletic, confirming that the expectation remains that Alvarez will play again this season, but there is no guarantee he will be at full strength.

At this point, adding a left-handed bat needs to be the priority for the Astros at the deadline. Even if Alvarez does return, it seems that his initial comeback will be a version other than the offensive force Astros fans have come to expect.

Astros Injury Update: Spencer Arrighetti’s injury timeline just got murkier

Dana Brown also may have indirectly confirmed that Astros fans may not see Spencer Arrighetti's return until closer to the end of the season. While Brown confirmed that injured pitchers Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia could be a month away from returning, it was also revealed that Arrighetti's recovery timeline has been a little slower. Unlike Javier and Garcia, Arrighetti has yet to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment as he is only in the "live batting practice" stage of his work back to the Major League roster.

Assuming Arrighetti does advance to the minor-league rehab assignment portion of his recovery, his return will likely be closer to September.

If the Astros can get Alvarez and Arrighetti back before the end of the season, that would be a major boost ahead of the postseason. Of course, the injuries to each could lead to the Astros adding reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline.

