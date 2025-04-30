Astros’ Hunter Brown blunder might shape their future in the worst way

Houston Astros fans have to be loving what they're seeing from starting pitcher Hunter Brown this season. The right-hander showed hints of what he was capable of in 2024, but the level of dominance he's shown during the early-part of the 2025 season has Astros fans eager to see him pitch every fifth day. Houston's fanbase is hopeful that the Astros find some way to extend Brown beyond his arbitration window.

With a 1.22 ERA through six starts and a vastly improved walk rate, combined with his usual strong ability to get swings and misses, it is hard to blame Astros fans for wanting to keep Brown around for the long haul. Piecing together a contract extension that works for both sides, however, seems extremely difficult right now. Though most can understand the impulse from the fanbase.

All this contract extension talk does, for better or worse, is highlight one of the Astros' biggest failures before the 2024 season when Brown was actually willing to sign a long-term deal to remain in Houston.

Astros' failure to extend Hunter Brown before the 2024 season is looking more and more like a colossal mistake

There were already signs that the Astros' failure to lock up Brown could end poorly. Brown had a good showing last year and displayed a lot of promise. When Brown's situation with his agency was bit more influx and his price was reasonable, it was reported that he wanted to sign an extension, but the Astros weren't willing to approach his contract demands.

While the exact number of years and dollars remains unknown, you can bet all the money in your wallet or purse or fanny pack that he's asking for even more now. Not only has Brown been pitching out of his mind and looking like an ace-level talent, but he also has Scott Boras as his representation now.

The good news is that the Astros have Brown under team control through the end of the 2028 season. Arbitration hearings with Boras-led clients can be challenging, and he is going to try to get every single dollar possible. Houston does have the benefit, however, of having already talked to Brown about an extension, but fans shouldn't expect any sort of hometown discount after this breakout season. For that, the Astros have only themselves to blame.

