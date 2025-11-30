Astros have treated this jersey number like it's retired — it should become official

Coming up on just 63 years, the Houston Astros have a relatively short history compared to other MLB franchises. Originally named the Houston Colt .45s upon their inception in 1962, the franchise became the Astros in 1965.

In that short time span, they've had their fair share of legendary players, from the great Nolan Ryan to the killer B's led by Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, to a current legend like Jose Altuve; the Astros have had more star power than many clubs with a longer history.

Officially, there are 10 retired numbers in the Houston Astros' history, with Billy Wagner's number 13 being the most recent entry following his selection to the Hall of Fame earlier this year. There's an unofficial retired number, however, which hasn't been issued to a player since 1997. That is number 57, which last belonged to Darryl Kile.

The Astros need to make it official and retire Darryl Kile's jersey number

The odds of Kile making it in the big leagues were slim. The right-hander was a 30th-round selection of the Astros back in 1987. Today, the MLB draft consists of just 20 rounds. However, Kile latched on and grinded his way through the minor leagues, making his big league debut as a 22-year-old in 1991.

As a rookie, Kile made 37 appearances, starting 22 games and logging 153.2 innings while posting a 3.69 ERA, showing that he did, in fact, belong. He continued to ascend over the two years that followed, recording a 3.95 ERA in 1992 and a 3.51 mark in 1993. Kile's 1993 campaign is also remembered for the thrilling no-hitter he twirled on September 8 against the New York Mets at the Astrodome.

Kile continued to be a reliable innings-eater throughout the mid-90s, but his production hit some snags with a 4.57 ERA in 1994 and a 4.96 mark in 1995; however, he started back on the upswing in 1996 with a 4.19 mark coming in a then-career-high 219 innings.

It was Kile's final season in Houston, the last time the number 57 was issued, that was by far his best, and would go down as one of the best starting pitching performances in club history. Kile went 19-7 in his final year in the Space City, tossing a whopping 255.2 frames, breaking the 200 strikeout plateau (coming in at 205) for the first and only time in his career, and putting up a sparkling 2.57 ERA.

He moved on to the Colorado Rockies and struggled for the next two seasons in the mile-high altitude, but he then landed with the St. Louis Cardinals and found his groove again over the final three years of his career.

On June 22, 2002, Darryl Kile passed away after suffering a heart attack. There were underlying conditions that contributed to his passing, which would have been treatable if detected. He was just 33 years old. Kile's passing was the first active-player death since New York Yankees legend Thurman Munson died on August 2, 1979.

A three-time All-Star, Kile left behind a wife and three children, though his family continues carrying on his legacy, launching the "Playing with Heart" program to help educate the public on heart disease.

Now it's time for the Astros to properly recognize Kile's legacy. Well past time, to be honest. No one has worn his number for 28 years; the club needs to remove the "unofficial" tag and take 57 out of circulation for good, complete with the ceremony Darryl Kile and his family deserve.