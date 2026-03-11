Astros may have sneakily found the perfect bullpen weapon for 2026

Sometimes, the way we think about a prospect's future and what the team needs at a given time are at opposite ends of the spectrum. Usually, when that sort of tension occurs, team needs are what win out. That's where fans might be today with AJ Blubaugh and the Houston Astros.

The 25-year-old right-hander is Houston's No. 8 overall prospect, and one of the many arms competing for the open spots at the back of the Astros' rotation. Conventional wisdom says that a starter is more valuable than a reliever, but in Blubaugh's case, if he's to make the Opening Day roster, the bullpen might be the only way.

AJ Blubaugh could prove to be a versatile bullpen weapon for the Astros

The youngster has pitched well so far this spring, with a 1.59 ERA over 5⅔ innings, but without a single start to his credit, you can already see which way Houston is leaning. Hunter Brown, Tatsuya Imai, Cristian Javier, and Mike Burrows are all locks, leaving two spots in the projected six-man rotation.

One has to assume that Lance McCullers Jr. will be given first crack at one of the two final spots, in part because of his contract and in part to see if he can recapture his pre-injury form, no matter how unlikely that would be. Ryan Weiss (due to the offseason investment) or Spencer Arrighetti (by virtue of more MLB experience) are both also ahead of Blubaugh in the rotation competition.

While Blubaugh might prefer to be in the rotation, for 2026, his best fit on the roster will be coming out of the bullpen. His spring performance is proving he belongs, even if there are rotation contenders ahead of him.

Beyond that, it's a role he thrived in during his brief big league stint last season. Most of his 2025 campaign was spent at Sugar Land working as a starter, and the results weren't super impressive with a 5.27 ERA. However, eight of his 11 major league appearances came out of the bullpen, helping him produce a 1.59 ERA over 32 total innings.

His stuff played up out of the pen, helping him post a 30.4% chase rate, a 30% whiff rate, a 28% strikeout rate, and a .184 expected batting average against. Had Houston made the playoffs, there was some thought that he'd make the postseason roster as a reliever due to the success.

As a reliever, Blubaugh showed the ability to be a bulk reliever, racking up 21 innings out of the pen over just eight appearances. Given the dangers of a six-man rotation, that sort of ability could be critical to keeping everyone fresh.

Another aspect of Blubaugh's roster candidacy that can help keep the pen rested and on track is the fact that he still has minor league options. That means he can handle chunks of innings and then temporarily be replaced by a fresh arm from the minors to avoid bullpen burnout.