On Wednesday morning, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale shocked the baseball world by reporting the Houston Astros were interested in reuniting with Carlos Correa to play third base in the wake of Isaac Paredes’ injury.

While there’s been some reporting since that has questioned Houston’s interest in bringing back Correa, the Astros hold a clear advantage over the Twins in trade talks, which could eventually help expedite any trade.

Astros have best possible leverage over Twins in Carlos Correa trade talks

That aforementioned advantage goes beyond the baseball diamond, as the Pohlad Family (the current owners of the Twins) are in active talks to sell the team. Although that sale should happen eventually, Nightengale reported earlier this month that “potential buyers are balking at the approximate $450 million in debt on the Twins’ books, to go along with their $1.7 billion price tag.”

If the Twins are truly looking to clear up their books, one of the quickest ways they can jumpstart that is by trading away Correa and the $96 million he’s still owed on the six year, $200 million contract he signed with Minnesota before the 2023 season.

That said, those factors may not be enough, as The Athletic’s Chandler Rome and Dan Hayes reported that “multiple sources from both teams on Wednesday downplayed the likelihood of a deal manifesting before Thursday’s 5 p.m. CT trade deadline.”

According to Rome and Hayes, there are a multitude of factors that impact that, the first being Correa’s contract. If the Astros were to trade for him, they’d go over the luxury tax for a second consecutive season, which he had previously expressed disinterest in doing.

Correa also has a no-trade clause, but Nightengale wrote that Correa "told friends that he would be willing to waive his no-trade for the opportunity to return to Houston, where he and his family still reside in the offseason."

There’s also the factor of the on-field fit. He’d fill in at third base alongside shortstop Jeremy Peña this year before the team would have to make some kind of roster decision once the season is over. It’s hard to believe Paredes or Correa would man second base long-term.

There’s also the matter of production, as Correa’s in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career. Correa entered play on Wednesday slashing .267/.319/.386 and is in danger of finishing with an OPS+ under 100 for the second time in three seasons.

The Twins already made one move this week with finances in mind when they traded Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Tigers in exchange for catching prospect Enrique Jimenez. Could a move for Correa be next?

