Latest Astros trade rumors point to shocking reunion that could flip the deadline

The Houston Astros' search for a bat has been complicated by a trade market that doesn't have a lot of great options available this year. Eugenio Suarez has been mentioned an option, especially after Isaac Paredes' injury, but half the league is bidding for his services. To get what they want, the Astros are going to have to get creative, and the latest rumor certainly qualifies.

The Paredes injury seems to have changed the decision calculus for the Astros completely, as they can no longer afford to be picky without their starting third baseman. Suarez's price tag seems to be a problem for a number of his suitors including Houston, but another option that has emerged, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, is a reunion with former shortstop Carlos Correa.

Astros Rumors: Houston eyeing a blockbuster reunion with Twins infielder Carlos Correa

Nightengale made sure to point out that Houston is still engaged in the Suarez bidding and are still considering Nolan Arenado as an option, despite their public denials. However, the headline here is Houston's interest in Correa.

Since leaving the Astros, Correa has endured a bit of a rollercoaster and has dealt with some injuries. After a down-year in 2023 and a strong 2024 campaign, Correa's struggled again this season with a .265/.317/.384 line in 92 games. He's also been dealing with some minor injury issues. Still, when he's right, Correa remains one of the best left side of the infield bats in the league and the Astros know that as well as anyone.

The real question here is what Minnesota would want in return and how would Houston make the finances work. Owner Jim Crane is famously stingy when it comes to the luxury tax and Correa is making well north of $30 million a year through at least 2028. That doesn't even account for the four vesting options on the end of Correa's current deal. Either the Twins are going to have to eat some of Correa's money or they are going have to basically give him away in order for this deal to make much sense for the Astros.

However, that could easily happen if this rumor is accurate. The Twins are in the process of being sold and getting rid of Correa's financial commitment is something the club is very motivated to do at the moment. The Astros would need to make sure that they can fix whatever has been bothering Correa because adding an expensive .700 OPS hitter would be stupid, though the idea isn't completely without merit.

