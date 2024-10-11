Astros free agent blunder takes next step towards MLB comeback

Arguably one of the Houston Astros' biggest needs heading into the 2024-25 offseason is at first base. While Astros GM Dana Brown downplayed the need to upgrade the position, the majority of the Houston fanbase wants to see some sort of an investment there this winter.

The reason Houston should be kicking the tires on a new first baseman is because the Astros cut ties with José Abreu midway through this past season. Abreu signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract with the Astros two years ago, and Houston is still on the hook for the remainder of his salary in 2025.

While the Astros gave Abreu more than enough opportunities to live up to his deal, the club eventually released him after watching the former AL MVP post a slash line of just .124/.167/.195 and a 4 OPS+. League average is...100.

Former Astros 1B José Abreu takes next step towards MLB comeback

But Abreu is not willing to close the book on his Major League aspirations. Though it's questionable if he'll ever return to his former self, Abreu is not giving up and will head to the Puerto Rican Winter League this offseason. According to MLB reporter Francys Romero, Abreu signed on to play for the Senadores of San Juan.

Sources: José Abreu signed with the Senadores of San Juan in Puerto Rico’s winter ball.



Abreu will begin his journey toward an MLB comeback in 2025.



He will soon report to the Senadores for the winter season, which starts in early November. pic.twitter.com/XNwG3RiwvV — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) October 9, 2024

Abreu is eyeing a comeback to the big leagues. At 37 years old, the three-time All-Star is unlikely to have many suitors, but once teams begin filling out rosters for the upcoming season, a number of clubs are sure to send some form of lifeline to get the skinny on Abreu. After all, the Astros are already footing the bill, meaning that another team could offer Abreu a minor-league deal.

Miguel Sanó took a similar path last year. The former All-Star, after sitting out the 2023 season, inked a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Angels last spring, and actually made all the way back to the majors. However, Sanó suffered a knee injury and only played 28 games with the Halos.

Abreu seems ready to take on the challenge. So long as he doesn't sign with one of the Astros' AL West rivals, most of the Astros fanbase will undoubtedly wish him well.

