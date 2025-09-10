Astros' former top prospect is turning Giants dugout into an absolute circus

It feels like an eternity ago, but it really wasn't that long ago that the Houston Astros swung a trade with the Mets to reunite with Justin Verlander at the 2023 trade deadline. At the time, there was some understandable concern that the Astros gave up too much to bring back Verlander who was very clearly at the end of his Hall of Fame career. One of the more highly touted prospects Houston sent to New York in that deal was outfielder Drew Gilbert.

For a while, it looked like the Astros made a good move. Verlander wasn't amazing, but he generally got the job done that season and Gilbert struggled mightily after going to the Mets. In the moment, it appeared as though Houston sold high on Gilbert and he wasn't likely to turn into anything.

However, not only is Gilbert showing out in a big way now that he is with the Giants, but he is developing quite the reputation as being, well, borderline deranged.

Drew Gilbert really wants to prove that he has that dog in him pic.twitter.com/eIlyTE5xkJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 9, 2025

Drew Gilbert is finally showcasing his talent and his psychotic tendencies in San Francisco

Gilbert has been on a bit of a journey to get to the major leagues. After posting a reasonable .777 OPS in Triple-A for the Mets, he was moved at this year's trade deadline in the Tyler Rogers trade. Normally, a prospect getting moved around like Gilbert has wouldn't be a great sign. However, it seems possible that the Giants may have unlocked...something in Gilbert, for better or worse.

It took a little while, but Gilbert has become a key cog in the Giants' offense lately with a .387/.429/.774 line over his last 10 games. While the numbers have been great, what Gilbert is starting to really get known for is his energy and antics in the Giants' dugout which look like they would be right at home at a WWE show.

No words, just Drew Gilbert 😂 pic.twitter.com/zW7VxlBuLd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 9, 2025

Why does Gilbert like having his teammates choke him seemingly every night? Why does he chew on his teammates' jerseys? Is Gilbert safe to have around small children or those with heart conditions? All completely fair questions. Whatever the answers may be, fans are starting to tune in more and more often to see what Gilbert is going to do on the field as well as in the dugout.

Perhaps this "intensity" is what led to his departures from the Astros and Mets to begin with. It certainly would require a certain clubhouse culture to be tolerant of...whatever the hell Gilbert is doing. However, it seems to work well for San Francisco and may have Astros fans wondering what Gilbert's type of edge would have brought to Houston.

