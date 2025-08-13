Astros flirting with Ryan Pressly reunion after Josh Hader injury would be a disaster

The Houston Astros have a strange tendency and desire to bring back former players, even when baseball logic suggests they should such a reunion at all costs.

Of course, this strategy seems to have worked out well with their recent trade deadline move to bring back Carlos Correa; however, the reunions with Hector Neris and Jon Singleton this season never quite made much sense. Singleton lasted only three games upon his return, and the Neris experiment came to a laughable end on Tuesday.

Neris was designated for assignment as part of a flurry of roster moves that included All-Star closer Josh Hader being placed on the 15-day IL. The injury to Hader will likely remind fans that former Astros closer Ryan Pressly remains on the free-agent market.

Josh Hader injury no excuse for Astros to make Ryan Pressly mistake

In the immediate aftermath of the MLB trade deadline, there was speculation that the Astros may be eyeing a reunion with Pressly. The Astros decided to sign Enyel De Los Santos instead of Pressly, but with Hader now sidelined, it stands to reason Houston may circle back to their former closer.

Pressly was all kinds of bad during his time with the Chicago Cubs earlier this season. It took less than a month for Pressly to be demoted as the Cubs' closer, and his metrics are nothing but red flags.

Holding an alarmingly low strikeout rate just over 15%, an expected ERA of 4.99, and a FIP of 5.02, there's nothing about Pressly's current profile that would suggest he is capable of being a high-leverage relief pitcher for the Astros again.

Outside of the Astros, the Minnesota Twins were the other team that had been circling Pressly with interest after the deadline. Of course, between the two, it wouldn't be a choice as Pressly would run toward a return to Houston, a team he never wanted to leave in the first place. Pressly is also considering retirement, and that should just be further proof of why the Astros need to avoid this mistake.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill