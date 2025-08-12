Astros’ bold Carlos Correa reunion makes Mariners’ Eugenio Suarez deal look worse

Carlos Correa has been blistering hot since his return to the Houston Astros, and after this weekend's events, making New York Yankees fans mad along the way. While there is some fear that Correa's contract may not age well after this season, waking up on Monday, Astro fans would likely rather be in the position of dealing with that fear later than the fear that Mariners fans are currently dealing with.

It's hard to find much wrong with what the Mariners are doing lately, winners of seven straight and nine of their last 10, but their biggest trade deadline move hasn't worked out so far.

The Mariners were the winners of the Eugenio Suarez sweepstakes at the deadline, and the regression that many felt was coming for the All-Star third baseman has surfaced upon his arrival in Seattle. Suarez has four hits through his first 41 plate appearances with the Mariners since the deadline, and only one home run. Suarez's early struggles with the Mariners result in him having a -1 wRC+

Astros’ Carlos Correa reunion puts Mariners’ Eugenio Suarez trade in bad light

Correa's return to the Astros is a far different tale. Entering play on Monday, Correa had 15 hits through 42 plate appearances with two home runs. While Correa certainly won't keep that pace for the remainder of the season, there is less urgency when it comes to his production.

Suarez is a free agent after the season, and while the Mariners didn't pay a steep price for the veteran, they did give up their top first base prospect.

While the Astros were rumored to be interested in Suarez as the deadline approached, the deal for Correa is proving to be a stroke of genius for Dana Brown. Brown, in not sacrificing a top prospect, was able to not only land Correa, but also has Jesus Sanchez and Ramon Urias. While the case is still out on whether the Astros should have traded for a starting pitcher, their bet on Correa over Suarez is paying off already.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill