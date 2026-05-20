Astros are finding out (again) what they should've already known about Lance McCullers Jr.

Almost every single Houston Astros pitcher has endured some type of injury this season. The Astros' pitching depth has been thinned out over the first two months of the season, and just as some of the veterans were starting to make their way back, Houston was served with the reminder that has defined Lance McCullers Jr.'s career.

There have been stretches where McCullers has looked like a staple for the Astros' rotation, but that progress has almost always been derailed by injury. When he was healthy for the Astros last season, he wasn't good. The 32-year-old posted an ERA of 6.51 in a tick over 55 innings pitched in 2025.

This season hasn't been any better. The veteran has a 6.81 ERA through his first eight starts of the season, and it now sounds like it'll be some time before he takes the mound again. McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday and immediately landed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

Typically, that's a catch-all diagnosis until further imaging is done. McCullers is returning to Houston for further imaging, and the fact that the Astros are acting with urgency would suggest that there's a deeper fear of what the injury could be.

The writing is on the wall for Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Dating back to spring training, the impression from McCullers has been that if he wasn't having success he may not have much interest in continuing his playing career. He's in the final year of a five-year extension he signed with the Astros before the 2022 season, and over the past year, he's made insinuations that he could retire at the end of the year.

It's hard to suggest that the Astros are surprised by how McCullers' 2026 season is unfolding. Sure, he once flashed the potential of a starting pitcher that could be placed near the top of their rotation, but it's been a long time since the team has seen that version of McCullers.

Even if McCullers somehow finds his way back to the Astros' rotation this season, it's hard to imagine he will have a spot in the rotation. Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier have resumed their throwing programs after each was sidelined with a shoulder strain last month. Both should be back in the Astros' rotation by the end of June, leaving McCullers with a spot in the bullpen once he returns. Assuming he does at all.