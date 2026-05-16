Astros fans suddenly have a terrifying new slugger to dream about

It's doubtful that many Houston Astros fans have heard of Jason Schiavone, but if he keeps crushing homers like he has to begin the 2026 season, he'll soon become a household name through Space City.

Schiavone was Houston's 11th-round draft selection back in 2024 and is currently at High-A Asheville. The 23-year-old backstop has appeared in just 33 games this season for the Tourists, but already has 17 home runs.

He's currently hitting .300/.459/.800 with a 190 wRC+. Only Kyle Schwarber, with a Major League-leading 20 round trippers, has more homers on the year than Schiavone.

Astros prospect Jason Schiavone will quickly become a household name in Houston

Schiavone spent his college career at James Madison University in Virginia. His highest home run total with the Dukes came during his final collegiate season when he smacked 18 homers in 2024. He ended that year hitting .284/.400/.620 with 51 RBI and a 137 wRC+.

Schiavone's first taste of professional baseball came later that year after he was sent to Low-A Fayetteville in the Carolina League. He played just 20 games to close out the season and only managed to post a .156/.280/.297 slash line with two home runs.

Jason Schiavone puts the Tourists on the board in the bottom of the 1st. That’s a Tourists home run, triggering donations all season long by Enbridge Gas for home safety. pic.twitter.com/9tWBKXglQD — Asheville Tourists (@GoTourists) May 14, 2026

Last season's stats didn't offer much in the way of upside either. Schiavone made the jump from Low-A to High-A for the final week of the season, and though he hit .286/.429/.464 after his promotion, he still ended the year hitting a collective .180/.390/.324 with six home runs and 29 RBI. His eye at the dish has been phenomenal, as evidenced by his 21% walk rate. But his 36.3% strikeout rate is untenable, and makes his future somewhat complicated.

So far this season, Schiavone has improved his pitch selection — at least a little bit — and is striking out less with a 30.6% K-rate. Schiavone is walking in nearly one out of every four at-bats, so it's easy to see why some might classifiy him as a three-true-outcomes type of player.

Regardless, if Houston's development team and coaching staff can figure out how to harness some of Schiavone's aggressiveness, yet still maintain that ridiculous pop, Astros fans could have a new favorite prospect to follow. He also plays an invaluable position — catcher — and Houston's brass will undoubtedly be very patient as they bring him along.