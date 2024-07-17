Houston Astros 2024 Draft Picks Signing Tracker: bonuses, deadline
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros entered the 2024 MLB Draft in a tough position. Not only were they picking near the bottom of each round due to where they finished in 2023, but signing Josh Hader cost them a draft pick and resulted in the Astros having the smallest draft bonus pool in all of MLB this year. For a team that desperately needs an injection of talent in their minor league system, that is not an ideal spot to be in.
We'll know soon enough as to whether or not the Astros were able to navigate those troubled waters as the 2024 MLB Draft is now over. As expected, Houston did go the college route in the first round when they selected college catcher Walker Janek with their first round pick. With the rest of their draft class now set, the only question that remains is whether or not the Astros will be able to sign all of their picks and for how much.
Which Houston Astros 2024 draft picks have signed and for how much?
MLB uses a draft bonus pool that is calculated using a slot system. The short version is that all of a given team's picks in rounds 1-10 have a pre-assigned slot value. You add all of those slots up and you get the team's bonus pool that can be spent however they want in rounds 1-10 as well as on any bonuses over $150,000 given to players in rounds 11-20.
In the Astros' case, they have a measly $5,914,700 in their 2024 draft bonus pool mainly because they did not have a second-round pick. They can go up to 5% over their draft bonus pool without incurring significant penalties, but any more than that means losing future draft picks and that would be very, very bad.
Given their bonus pool situation, the Astros played things safe on Days 1 and 2 of the draft by picking college players with limited-to-no leverage when it comes to signing. Not signing any of those draft picks by the August 1 draft signing deadline would be an absolute disaster, as not only would Houston lose out on the player himself, but that pick's bonus pool money as well. Here is a look at the Astros' 2024 draft class, as well as whether they have signed yet or not, followed by the amount they signed for as that information becomes available.
Name
Round
Position
Signed?
Walker Janek
1
Catcher - College
No
Ryan Forcucci
3
RHP - College
No
Parker Smith
4
RHP - College
No
Cole Hertzler
5
RHP - College
No
Caden Powell
6
SS - JuCo
No
Joseph Sullivan
7
OF - College
No
Dylan Howard
8
RHP - College
No
Ryan Smith
9
RHP - College
No
Ramsey David
10
RHP - College
No
Jason Schiavone
11
C - College
No
Ryan Verdugo
12
RHP - College
No
Bryce Boettcher
13
OF - College
No
Ryan Mathiesen
14
RHP - College
No
Drew Vogel
15
SS - College
No
Bryce Mayer
16
RHP - College
No
Ethan Wagner
17
OF - High School
No
Grant Burleson
18
RHP - College
No
Twine Palmer
19
RHP - JuCo
No
Ky McGary
20
OF - High School
No