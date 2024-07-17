Climbing Tal's Hill
Houston Astros 2024 Draft Picks Signing Tracker: bonuses, deadline

The 2024 MLB Draft is in the books, so here is a look at the Astros' draft picks that have signed as well explanations of what to expect with the draft class in the coming weeks.

By Eric Cole

The Houston Astros entered the 2024 MLB Draft in a tough position. Not only were they picking near the bottom of each round due to where they finished in 2023, but signing Josh Hader cost them a draft pick and resulted in the Astros having the smallest draft bonus pool in all of MLB this year. For a team that desperately needs an injection of talent in their minor league system, that is not an ideal spot to be in.

We'll know soon enough as to whether or not the Astros were able to navigate those troubled waters as the 2024 MLB Draft is now over. As expected, Houston did go the college route in the first round when they selected college catcher Walker Janek with their first round pick. With the rest of their draft class now set, the only question that remains is whether or not the Astros will be able to sign all of their picks and for how much.

Which Houston Astros 2024 draft picks have signed and for how much?

MLB uses a draft bonus pool that is calculated using a slot system. The short version is that all of a given team's picks in rounds 1-10 have a pre-assigned slot value. You add all of those slots up and you get the team's bonus pool that can be spent however they want in rounds 1-10 as well as on any bonuses over $150,000 given to players in rounds 11-20.

In the Astros' case, they have a measly $5,914,700 in their 2024 draft bonus pool mainly because they did not have a second-round pick. They can go up to 5% over their draft bonus pool without incurring significant penalties, but any more than that means losing future draft picks and that would be very, very bad.

Given their bonus pool situation, the Astros played things safe on Days 1 and 2 of the draft by picking college players with limited-to-no leverage when it comes to signing. Not signing any of those draft picks by the August 1 draft signing deadline would be an absolute disaster, as not only would Houston lose out on the player himself, but that pick's bonus pool money as well. Here is a look at the Astros' 2024 draft class, as well as whether they have signed yet or not, followed by the amount they signed for as that information becomes available.

Name

Round

Position

Signed?

Walker Janek

1

Catcher - College

No

Ryan Forcucci

3

RHP - College

No

Parker Smith

4

RHP - College

No

Cole Hertzler

5

RHP - College

No

Caden Powell

6

SS - JuCo

No

Joseph Sullivan

7

OF - College

No

Dylan Howard

8

RHP - College

No

Ryan Smith

9

RHP - College

No

Ramsey David

10

RHP - College

No

Jason Schiavone

11

C - College

No

Ryan Verdugo

12

RHP - College

No

Bryce Boettcher

13

OF - College

No

Ryan Mathiesen

14

RHP - College

No

Drew Vogel

15

SS - College

No

Bryce Mayer

16

RHP - College

No

Ethan Wagner

17

OF - High School

No

Grant Burleson

18

RHP - College

No

Twine Palmer

19

RHP - JuCo

No

Ky McGary

20

OF - High School

No

