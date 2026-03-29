Astros fans receive disappointing news Josh Hader news that could reshape the bullpen

With each injury update the Houston Astros offer on All-Star closer Josh Hader, it doesn't sound like the team has a clear idea of when he might return to the bullpen. A shoulder strain ended Hader's 2025 season in August, and after experiencing a setback during his offseason program, the veteran closer opened the season on the IL with what the Astros diagnosed as biceps tendonitis.

Throughout spring training, the Astros weren't exactly providing a timeline for when Hader could possibly return. It wasn't until the end of spring training that they acknowledged he wouldn't be ready for Opening Day, and now, general manager Dana Brown is providing a set date for when the 31-year-old could face live hitters.

Speaking with reporters ahead of their Opening Day loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Brown suggested that Hader will face live hitters around the middle of April. To clarify, the Astros' general manager is talking about Hader facing hitters at the team's spring training complex, not facing hitters in an actual game of consequence.

Josh Hader injury update leaves Astros fans in familiar guessing game

The timeline for Hader's return is still unclear. Assuming there's no further setbacks and he does actually face live hitters by the middle of April, it would seem that he would need at least a couple of live bullpen sessions before starting a minor-league rehab assignment. From there, considering Hader likely wouldn't pitch on back-to-back days, his rehab assignment would like him take him through the beginning of May at the earliest.

The Astros' 3-0 loss on Thursday didn't exactly give Joe Espada the chance to experiment with his bullpen while having the lead. Bryan Abreu has taken over as Houston's closer while Hader is sidelined, but the rest still may need to be figured out.

When Hader was healthy, the Astros had one of the best bullpens in baseball. Though that reality was mainly tied to the success of Hader and Abreu as a tandem. Once Hader was sidelined last year, there was a clear dip in results.

Ideally, the Astros get Hader back in May, and there's no need to second-guess how the Astros handled his recovery. But until that happens, doubt will remain.