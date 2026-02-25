Astros fans’ hopes for Tatsuya Imai’s ace potential took a hit with this evaluation

From the moment Tatsuya Imai signed with the Houston Astros, fans in Texas have held ace-level hopes for the Japanese import. Imai only added fuel to these hopes during his first week as an Astro, in which he went on a charismatic appearance tour that screamed star power.

But if Imai is to truly become a hit, it'll be for what he does on the diamond, not in the press, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden just dropped a slightly discouraging review of Imai the pitcher.

Tatsuya Imai vs. Carlos Correa pic.twitter.com/l7XPZHKK2k — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 20, 2026

Former MLB GM echoes the concerns that surrounded Tatsuya Ima throughout the offseason

Bowden wrote that Imai lacks the elite command and fastball movement required to be a top-of-the-line major league starter.

Bowden's review wasn't all bad news, though. He bluntly stated that Imai "knows how to pitch" and has shown poise. Additionally, Bowden lauded Imai's slider as a "plus offering" and reported that his off-speed stuff, especially his splitter, has good movement.

Ultimately, Astros fans shouldn't get overly worked up about a February review of Imai, who will undoubtedly require significant time to establish his sea legs in a new professional baseball environment.

It's also important to remind oneself that Bowden's perspective is just one analyst's take on things. Other reviews of Imai from spring training have varied, including reports from MLB.com's Brian McTaggart that Imai -- particularly his splitter -- has been "electric."

Astros pitcher AJ Blubaugh, whose locker sits beside Imai's, also recently said that he can tell Imai "really wants to be here."

Astros fans entered the offseason praying that the club would find another ace to pair atop the rotation with Hunter Brown, which explains all of the excitement that erupted when Imai was inked.

But those same fans will need to exercise patience and understanding as Imai adjusts to the major leagues, even if many are projecting that he'll be doing so as Houston's No. 2 starter behind Brown right away.

Houston is widely expected to roll with a six-arm rotation to start the season, which should take some pressure off Imai and create a situation that guards against physical and emotional fatigue for the rookie.

It'll be fascinating to see how Astros manager Joe Espada manages Imai if and when the right-hander hits a rookie wall in 2026. As it is for any rookie, the road ahead for Imai will feature plenty of peaks and valleys, and how he responds to both will reveal a lot about his long-term potential.