Alex Bregman's red-hot start with the Boston Red Sox has come to a screeching halt. The former Houston Astros third baseman, who left Space City this past winter, suffered what appeared to be a mild injury late last week, but the latest reporting should have Red Sox fans bracing for a prolonged absence.

Bregman put on the brakes after rounding first base during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and then immediately removed himself from the contest with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. According to reports, Bregman suffered a significant quad strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list. If that sounds familiar to Astros fans, it's the same type of injury that sidelined Bregman in 2021.

That was arguably Bregman's worst year in Houston, and the injury undoubtedly had a great deal to do with his struggles. Though Bregman was still able to play in 91 games and post a .270/.355/.422 slash line, his .777 OPS was nowhere near the cumulative .914 OPS from the previous four seasons.

Astros fans already know how badly this Alex Bregman injury could hurt the Red Sox

Bregman's absence didn't derail the Astros' playoff hopes that season. Houston was 12 games over .500 prior to Bregman's injury, and still managed to go 34-24 while he was on the IL thanks to a roster loaded with the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Jose Altuve. But for a team like Boston, they cannot afford to be without their best player for such a long stretch this season.

Bregman is tops on the Red Sox's roster in bWAR (3.0) this season. Boston has already lost up-and-coming first baseman Triston Casas to a season-ending injury and are stubbornly refusing to play Rafael Devers at third base. The Red Sox resorted to calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer in order to fill Bregman's spot on the roster. Boston is currently sitting at 27-27, and without Bregman their season could be on the ropes.

The two-time All-Star departed Houston this past offseason after a long and drawn out free agency period; one which the Astros were part of. Though Houston had what they believed to be a competitive offer on the table, it didn't come close to Boston's three-year, $120 million deal.

If Bregman's current injury is anything like the last time, Red Sox's fans won't see the stalwart third baseman back on the field until sometime after the All-Star break. It remains to be seen whether Boston can hold up under the pressure like Houston did in 2021, or collapse without their star player in the lineup.

