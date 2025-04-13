Astros fan relocated after blatant uncalled interference with Mike Trout

When a pair of Yankees fans basically mugged Mookie Betts for a ball that was definitely in his glove during last year's World Series , it made headline around the world and the two fans in question got hit with the banhammer from MLB. On Saturday, one Houston Astros fan decided to take a similar course of action albeit on a much smaller stage.

It was the second inning of what seemed like a pretty innocuous matchup against the Angels. LA was up early thanks to a two-run single from Mike Trout off of Ryan Gusto when a fly ball was hit towards foul territory on the right field side with Trout in hot pursuit.

What happened next had echoes of that infamous World Series play as Trout caught the ball only for an Astros fan to rip the ball out of his glove and immediately regret his life choices.

A fan straight up ripped the ball out of Mike Trout's glove and umpires ruled it a foul ball. pic.twitter.com/DHL4OoNeSB — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 12, 2025

Astros fan leaves to boos after removal for blatant attempt to interfere with Mike Trout catch

In above clip, you can actually pinpoint both the moment both when the Astros fan rips the ball out of Trout's glove as well as when he realized he had royally screwed up and tried to put the ball back in the glove. Despite having a clear view of the play on replay, the umpires somehow ruled that it was a foul ball and play continued.

What happened after that was pretty predictable. Security was quickly summoned and after a conversation as to how to proceed, the fan was indeed moved form his seat, but not ejected, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. The Astros' home crowd booed loudly when they saw the fan was getting kicked out, but he left without incident short of a tip of his hat to the crowd.

Ultimately, the play didn't end up mattering as Houston didn't score in the inning, but this was pretty embarrassing for all those involved. The umpires should have corrected this from the beginning and fans definitely shouldn't do this sort of thing. It is funny in hindsight, but it is only a matter of time before a player gets hurt by some drunk fan deciding he is willing to go into gladiatorial combat for a souvenir.

