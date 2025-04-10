If you were to scour the Houston Astros roster from a year ago, you'd probably be able to find a player to two that you'd consider to be an X-factor — an underrated player who outperformed expectations and greatly increased the team's chances to win games. Players like Victor Caratini and Tayler Scott come to mind.

But with the roster turnover the Astros endured this past offseason, pinpointing one or more of the team's X-factors on this season could be a much more difficult task. Which five under-the-radar Astros players could become an X-factor and make a huge impact in 2025?

5 Astros X-factors who could make a huge impact in 2025

Ryan Gusto, Astros pitcher

Ryan Gusto was added to the Astros 40-man roster this past offseason and pitched well enough during spring training to break camp with the big-league ball club. A career starter in the minor leagues, Gusto's role on the 2025 Astros will be a little different. Gusto is a player that manager Joe Espada can turn to in order to get two-plus innings of relief. His wide array of pitches and an ability to keep free runners off the bases make Gusto a potential X-factor for the Astros this season.

Hayden Wesneski, Astros pitcher

The Astros rotation was decimated by injuries even before the season began, and things only got worse after Spencer Arrighetti suffered a broken thumb in a freak pregame incident earlier this week. Hayden Wesneski fills that ever important role of a hybrid pitcher — able to act as a starter and reliever. The right-hander could certainly be an X-factor for the Astros, and his versatility will be crucial for Houston as the season moves into the dog days of summer.

Brendan Rodgers, Astros infielder

Having a veteran presence like Brendan Rodgers in the clubhouse to help offset the losses of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker could be a major help for the Astros this season. With Jose Altuve now firmly planted in left field, Houston will turn to Rodgers at second base this season. Some fans assumed that Rodgers was keeping a spot warm for Brice Matthews, but the former Colorado Rockie could be much more than a placeholder for Houston's top prospect this season.

Zach Dezenzo, Astros infielder/ outfielder

It's been a rough start to the 2025 season for Zach Dezenzo, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish. Dezenzo's initial inclusion on the Astros Opening Day roster was always perplexing because of the limited amount of playing time he was bound to receive. But Dezenzo's defensive versatility could come in handy this season, and his minor league track record suggests his bat will be a factor once he begins to receive consistent playing time.

Logan VanWey, Astros pitcher

Despite a sterling showing during spring training Logan VanWey was left off the Astros Opening Day roster. Houston righted that wrong barely a week into the season, and the team is hopeful that the gamble pays off. An undrafted free agent who signed a little less than three years ago, VanWey represents the ultimate X-factor. The right-hander has posted phenomenal strikeout numbers in the minors the past two seasons, and he could be an important piece of the Astros bullpen this season.

