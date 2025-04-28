The Houston Astros have two players going in completely opposite directions. Rookie infielder/ outfielder Zach Dezenzo is finally seeing an increase in playing time and is making the most of his situation. Dezenzo, who got off to a horrible start this season, is hitting .421/.450/.526 in his last 20 at-bats, drew a start in all three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. Dezenzo is going to make it difficult for Astros manager Joe Espada to send him back to the bench.

Chas McCormick, on the other hand, has seen his playing time take a major hit in recent weeks. Though he did have three hits in the Astros' win on Sunday, McCormick was 1-for-6 in his seven previous appearances. In four of those seven games. McCormick was simply used a defensive replacement and didn't even come up to bat.

On the season, McCormick maintains a .318/.423/.364 slash line; but the writing is one the wall. Dezenzo's emergence, coupled with Jose Altuve's move to the outfield and Cam Smith's increased role could spell the end of McCormick's time on the Astros active roster.

Astros facing brutal Chas McCormick truth thanks to Zach Dezenzo’s recent surge

The decision to add Smith to the Opening Day roster already sent a clear message that McCormick's role would be vastly different in 2025. But Dezenzo is beginning to receive increased playing time, and Espada will have no choice to shove McCormick to the end of the bench. Given Jake Meyers' track record, it's conceivable that both he and McCormick could be out of the Astros starting lineup for good by the end of May, while an outfield of Smith, Dezenzo, and Altuve could become the norm.

The Astros indicated before the 2025 season began that a youth movement was underway in Houston. The presence of Smith on the roster, along with Dezenzo's recent-hot streak and uptick in playing time, only confirms that notion. The clock is ticking for McCormick.

McCormick has minor-league options remaining, so it may not be necessary to part ways with the veteran outfielder. Nevertheless, if Dezenzo continues raking, Houston may have no choice but to look to find a trade partner or designate McCormick for assignment in the coming weeks.

