Astros could solve their rotation woes by capitalizing on latest Mets rumor

It's starting to feel like the Houston Astros and the New York Mets are natural trade partners. There's a magnetism between the two clubs where needs and surplus seem to align in a way that makes a deal between the two feel like an eventuality.

Both clubs are in the market for another starter, but the exact type they need couldn't be more different. The Mets have a bunch of mid-rotation arms with No. 2 potential, but no true ace. The Astros have the dominant, fire-breathing ace that many covet in Hunter Brown, but his rotation mates leave something to be desired.

That's led to rumors that the Mets could deal a starter, with Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga being popular names. Both of those hurlers come with relatively hefty salaries, but the Mets have a hole at first base that a certain Christian Walker might be able to fill, making them popular bad-contract-for-bad-contract trade partners.

That's not the only synergy between the two clubs, however. After trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien in an effort to improve their defense, New York finds itself with a hole in left field and has been making googly-eyes at Jake Meyers, a player the Astros are more than willing to deal for a rotation solution

With Meyers projected to make just $3.5 million in arbitration and Houston's budget being uncomfortably tight, any deal with him would need a very reasonably priced starter coming back. Now the Mets have done just that by adding lefty David Peterson to the trade block.

The Mets shopping David Peterson could present the Astros with a near-perfect rotation solution

One of the underrated concerns with Framber Valdez likely walking away in free agency is the complete and total lack of left-handed arms the Astros can turn to in the rotation.

Free agency poses a similar problem. The only top-end option aside from Valdez that is left-handed is Ranger Suarez, who might command a contract that will make Houston uncomfortable in terms of both dollars and years.

The trade market? Filled with right-handers. Manaea is a southpaw, but coming off a poor 2025 and making even more money than Christian Walker, he's not the best fit.

Enter 2025 All-Star David Peterson. The Mets lefty is entering his final year of arbitration, yet is projected to make an extremely reasonable $7.6 million next season. If swapped out for Meyers, that's only about a $4 million increase in payroll from where the Astros stand now, meaning additional moves would then be possible.

Peterson has been a solid performer over the past two seasons. His 2024 campaign saw him truly arrive on the scene with a sterling 2.90 ERA. This year, things were a bit more uneven. Peterson threw 109 first-half innings and recorded a fantastic 3.06 ERA. The second half was a different story, with the 30-year-old struggling to the tune of a 6.34 mark over 59.2 innings.

That disparity is a bit misleading, however. Peterson saw his walks rise, going from an 8.1% rate in the first half to a 10.4% rate in the second half. However, not much else changed. Peterson posted a 3.42 FIP in the first half and nearly repeated that in the second half with a 3.60 post-All-Star break mark.

The biggest bugaboos he had were a dramatic rise in BABIP (.292 to .360) and a big drop in LOB% (76% to 59.5%) as the dog days wore on. Some of that blame can be thrown at the feet of his defense, it there is certainly a reason why run prevention has become a point of emphasis for the Mets.

Simply put, while the Astros need a starter, getting a left-handed one is of grave importance as well. Peterson is the rare blend of productivity at a bargain price from the left side that fits Houston perfectly. It only helps that his club and the Astros seem destined to make some kind of deal. Peterson's arrival in Houston would be the best possible outcome.