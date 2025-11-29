Astros could get massive haul for this talent but would jeopardize their 2026 season

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane doesn't like the idea of a rebuild, and who can blame him? Astros fans remember what it was like about 10 years, and the Houston faithful hope to never have to endure that level of losing ever again. However, Crane also is very reluctant to exceed the luxury tax threshold which creates some unfortunate restrictions on what the Astros will and will not do.

In order to keep the team's competitive window open give that preference, tough decisions have to be made from time to time. Astros fans saw that last winter when Houston dealt Kyle Tucker during the offseason after the two side failed to come to terms on a long-term deal. The Astros could be in the same boat this offseason with relief pitcher Bryan Abreu.

Astros could get a massive haul for Bryan Abreu, but at what cost?

Before getting too deep into the weeds, this isn't a call for the Astros to trade their prized setup man. But given Houston's payroll restrictions, the team's neglected farm system, and the numerous holes on the current roster, if the right deal came along, would the Astros front office even consider it?

Astros fans know how valuable Abreu's been during his tenure in Houston. The right-hander has an electric fastball that he pairs with an above-average slider, and is Houston's go-to guy in the eighth inning. Abreu has made 70 or more appearances and recorded 100 or more punch outs in each of the past three seasons. That is a special arm.

But it's for those reasons, and he's relatively affordable 2026 salary, that Abreu would be an attractive trade candidate this offseason. The Atlanta Braves just re-signed their closer Raisel Iglesias for $16 million, and Edwin Diaz is seeking a five-year deal worth at least $20 million per season.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Abreu is likely to take home slightly less than $6 million during his final run through the arbitration process. There are likely to be several teams that could view Abreu as a low-cost option as a closer, which could enable Houston to set a high price for the fireballer.

The issue with trading Abreu, unlike last winter when Houston dealt Tucker, is the lack of replacements already within the organization. Steven Okert, Kaleb Ort, and Bryan King all had their moments in 2025, but none of those three are equipped to take over the setup role if Abreu is traded.

So while on the surface the idea seems rather foolish, if the right offer is put in front of Astros GM Dana Brown, he may find it difficult to say, no.