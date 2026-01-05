Astros could erase their glaring roster need by striking a deal with the Reds

After landing Japanese sensation Tatsuya Imai, the Houston Astros have fortified their starting rotation. According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required), having added Imai, Mike Burrows, and Ryan Weiss to the fold, Houston feels confident about their starting rotation heading into the 2026 season.

But The Athletic notes that the Astros still have some work to do this winter. Houston is likely to trade one of Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes, or Jesús Sanchez in order to free up some payroll space, and still needs to find a backup catcher, left-handed hitter, and some bullpen arms.

Houston has been searching for a backup catcher all winter, and the closer we get to spring training, the less likely it becomes that Victor Caratini will return in 2026. As such, the Astros may need to pursue a trade in order to shore things up behind the dish, and the Cincinnati Reds could provide an intriguing opportunity.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, though he's heading into his final year of arbitration, is entrenched as the team's starter. Cincinnati also added former Los Angeles Dodgers backstop Ben Rortvedt who was signed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal before the Reds plucked him off waivers back in November. With Cincinnati unlikely to carry three catchers into the regular season, one has to wonder if the Astros could swing a trade for Jose Trevino.

Astros could trade for Reds catcher Jose Trevino in order to shore up a glaring roster need

The former New York Yankees catcher (and a Platinum Glove Award-winner) was traded to Cincinnati last year. Known for his defense, Trevino put up solid offensive numbers through the first two months of the season (.288/.322/.477), but regressed over the second-half after he was called upon to be everyday catcher while Stephenson was on the IL.

Trevino signed a contract extension last spring and is on a very affordable deal that will only pay him $5.25 million in 2026. His contract runs through 2027 with an option for the 2028 season, and if Houston is looking for a reliable, defensive-minded backstop, Trevino could be a solid option.

The Reds have been searching for a big-bat all offseason, and though he suffered through a horrible stretch after being traded to the Astros, Sanchez could provide Cincinnati with the type of power-hitter they've been seeking. If Houston could include Sanchez in a trade, they'd be able to save about $1 million and secure a backup catcher in one fell swoop.

There may have to be some prospects that would change hands in order to complete such a deal, but this has the makings of a trade that could benefit both organizations. If the Astros' attempt to find a backup catcher through free agency fails, a trade with the Reds could be their best bet.