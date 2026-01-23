Astros championship window feels shakier than ever after Baseball America reveal

The verdict is in, and the Houston Astros' farm system is not good. According to Baseball America's latest rankings, Houston was the only organization that did not have a prospect among the top-100. Ouch!

MLB Pipeline (slightly) disagrees with Baseball America's sentiment, but not by much. Brice Matthews is the lone Astros' prospect among the outlet's top-100. But once Matthews crosses a certain threshold next season, the infielder will no longer be afforded prospect status, and the two rankings will look eerily similar.

Unlike many small-market organizations throughout the sport, the Astros are not a team that sinks or swims based on prospect development. While Houston has plenty of homegrown talent on the roster, they're also not beholden to the draft-and-develop concept that franchises like the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Guardians must adhere to to compete.

The Astros farm system is in dire straits

But not having any top prospects is a problem, and it's a troublesome sign of things to come. Houston has been in contention for the postseason for the better part of the last 10 seasons, but with so many bloated contracts and aging stars, one has to wonder how much longer the Astros' championship window will remain open.

GM Dana Brown and Houston's front office have done their best to keep the team competitive while staying under the dreaded Competitive Balance Tax threshold. Their efforts, however, have failed to keep Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in Space City, and Framber Valdez will soon find a new suitor as well. Meanwhile, Jose Altuve may end his career in Houston, but that contract will be like an albatross hanging around the franchise's neck by the time he retires.

There's also the impending contract extensions that nobody wants to focus on at the moment. But the harsh reality is that retaining Jeremy Peña and Hunter Brown — arguably the two most impactful Astros players heading into 2026 — is looking more and more unlikely.

In short, the Astros are going to need some of their young talent to help offset the inevitable downturn of their fading stars and impending free agent losses, and at the moment, most experts and advanced scouts don't see those types of players in the farm system.

There's hope for players like Matthews, Walker Janek, and others, but if the Astros can't draft and develop some of their young talent, things could go belly up in Houston rather quickly.