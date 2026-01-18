Astros championship memories hit harder after trusted closer retires

When the Houston Astros needed bullpen stability near the end of the 2025 season after Josh Hader went down with a shoulder injury, there was a belief that the team could turn back the clock and sign Ryan Pressly. After being traded by the Astros to the Chicago Cubs last offseason, 2025 didn't exactly go as planned. Pressly struggled in the National League and was released after the trade deadline. Pressly opted against signing with another team and has announced his retirement.

“Hoisting that World Series trophy in 2022, that’s something I always dreamed of,” Pressly said in a statement to Ken Rosenthal. “I’ll carry that joy forever. Houston, you’ve got our hearts — it’s our forever home now. Thank you.”

Pressly was a staple at the backend of the Astros' bullpen since his arrival in 2019. In 7 seasons with the Astros, Pressly posted an ERA of 2.81 while notching 111 saves.

Astros title memories feel different after trusted closer Ryan Pressly retires

Where Pressly truly earned his reputation was in the postseason. During the Astros' World Series run in 2022, 1 unearned run was the only blemish on Pressly's postseason appearances. He also struck out 13 hitters in 11 appearances, while also earning the save in the decisive Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In many ways, the 2022 season marked the last time that Pressly was truly at the top of his performance. He was still good in 2023, securing 31 saves, but his ERA of 3.58 was the highest it's been since his arrival in Houston.

It led to Dana Brown and Co. bringing in Josh Hader ahead of the 2024 season, and Pressly was moved to a setup role. Pressly's final season with the Astros saw a decline in his strikeout rate, and with Hader entrenched as the All-Star closer on the pitching staff and Bryan Abreu coming into his own as a high-leverage option, the veteran was esentially salary dumped to the Cubs before the start of the season.

Pressly's run with the Cubs continued his decline, 4.35 ERA in 44 outings, and that set the stage for his retirement this offseason. It may not have been the ending he wanted, but Pressly will always be an important figure in Astros' history.