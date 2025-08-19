Astros call up erratic reliever in a roster move that fixes nothing

The Houston Astros bullpen is absolutely gassed. That's unfortunately what happens when your pitching staff gives up 47 runs over the last six games. Houston's relief corps is running on fumes, and as such, are making a move to help fortify an exhausted bullpen.

According to KPCR2's Ari Alexander, the Astros are recalling right-hander Logan VanWey ahead of Tuesday's game against the AL-leading Detroit Tigers. Van Wey last appeared in a Major League game back on May 10, and for good reason.

Since being optioned back to Triple-A, VanWey owns a 3.29 ERA and 23.9% strikeout across 13⅔ innings of work. Most Astros fans would look at that and have no problem seeing VanWey return to the active roster. But while the 26-year-old has struck out 16 batters since his return to Triple-A, he's also walked 15 and owns a 22.4% walk rate. How's that going fix the bullpen's woes?

Astros call up erratic reliever Logan Van Wey in a move that fixes nothing

After being optioned back Triple-A in early-May, VanWey made just three appearances for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys before landing on the injured list. In fact, the right-hander has bounced back and forth between the IL and the active roster multiple times since returning to the minors.

During his abbreviated stay with the big league ball club earlier this season, VanWey made seven appearances out of the Astros bullpen and logged 8⅔ innings. His 7% walk rate with Houston was much more torable that what he's produced in the minor leagues, but VanWey also has a minsicule 11.6% strikeout in his seven Major League games.

However, the Astros are desperate for anyone on the team's 40-man roster to log a few innings in relief. Though most of Houston's pitching injuries have crippled the starting rotation, the bullpen has been mostly untouched. That was, of course, before closer Josh Hader landed on the IL last week and will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season.

The Astros sent just two relievers to the hill during Monday's blowout loss to the Tigers, but Houston blew through five different arms (plus Chas McCormick) on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. The Astros are hoping that VanWey won't be needed with Hunter Brown on the bump for Houston against Detroit on Tuesday night.

