Astros bring back Cristian Javier with bold DFA but roster mystery remains

The Houston Astros are getting back Cristian Javier tonight as the 28-year-old starting pitcher was activated off the 60-day IL on Monday. With Javier being on the 60-day IL, a move was needed for both the 26-man roster and the 40-man roster. The 26-man roster move was straightforward as Colton Gordon was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land, but the 40-man roster move leaves the Astros down a position player.

Ahead of Monday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, the Astros went ahead anddesignated outfielder Cooper Hummel for assignment.

With the deadline additions of Carlos Correa, Ramon Urias, and Jesus Sanchez, Hummel wasn't long for the Astros' roster during the closing months of the season. In particular, Sanchez's arrival all but limited the path to playing time for Hummel in the outfield.

As has been the case since Hummel made his Major League debut with the Mariners in 2022, his offensive production with the Astros this season left a lot to be desired. Through 104 plate appearances this season, Hummel was slashing .172/.301/.276 with 3 home runs and a 71 wRC+. Striking out nearly 29 percent of the time, there were plenty of holes in Hummel's profile as a hitter at the Major League level. That said, he'll always have his heroic moment against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this season.

With the Astros starting to get healthy, it seemed like Hummel's roster spot would be up for grabs soon. Since the trade deadline, Hummel has only collected one plate appearance with the Astros. Add in the fact that the Astros are still expecting to have Yordan Alvarez back in the coming weeks, and this was one of the easier roster moves to predict.

Meanwhile, Gordon's initial run at the Major League level ends after 66 2/3 innings pitched. Holding an ERA of 5.27 with a strikeout rate slightly below league-average, it wasn't the greatest of stints, but it served a purpose given the injuries to the Astros' Opening Day rotation.

With Hummel's DFA, there is an open spot on the Astros' 26-man roster. The Astros have already posted their lineup card for the night, and it's worth mentioning that Hummel is still listed.

