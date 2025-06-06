Astros' biggest hole might get fixed thanks to Braves’ meltdown

The Atlanta Braves experienced an epic collapse on Thursday that not only defied the baseball sensibilities of casual fans but may have opened a new path for the Houston Astros at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Let's get the funnies out of the way first. Despite holding a 10-4 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final frame of Thursday's game, disaster happened for the Braves as they wound up losing 11-10.

After Thursday's meltdown, the Braves are now 11 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the National League East. The National League Wild Card race doesn't paint an ideal picture for the Braves, either, as they are currently seven games out of the race.

Braves' collapse creates perfect trade partner for Astros

With the MLB trade deadline becoming a topic of conversation, the Braves' misfortunes this season could have them as a surprise seller in July. If that's the case, it opens up a new avenue for the Astros to address their biggest need.

Assuming the Astros are not, like the Braves, a surprise seller, it goes without saying that they will target help for their starting rotation at the deadline. That could put the Astros in a prime position to poach from the Braves.

If the Braves entertain the idea of selling at the deadline, there is no doubt that Chris Sale would instantly become the best starting pitcher available on the trade market. Through 13 starts this season, Sales sits with a 2.93 ERA, and his fastball velocity is the highest it's been since 2018.

Making him even more appealing is the fact that his contract includes a club option for the 2026 season. The Braves, given their history with extensions, don't have many players like Sale, who could be traded without the acquiring team taking on future salary commitments.

The Astros currently have three of their starting pitchers on the IL, and with Yordan Álvarez not having a clear timetable for his return, Houston will need to rely on the success of their pitching staff if they are going to remain in contention. Hunter Brown has been a nice surprise to go along with Framber Valdez, but the arrival of a pitcher like Sale would give them a much-needed boost.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors