Astros begin culling their 2025 roster with first round of spring training cuts

Barring a catastrophe in spring training, the Houston Astros' everyday roster is pretty well set. Aside the competition in the outfield — one that includes Jose Altuve — the lineup was locked in as soon as camp opened. Most of the spots on the pitching staff are set in stone as well.

However, that doesn't mean there is still some competition at Astros camp this spring. With so many injured starters, the last couple of spots in the rotation have yet to be settled. The Astros bullpen also needs a new coat of paint after losing a number of players in free agency.

Houston took the first step in whittling down their choices on Tuesday as the team announced their first round of roster cuts. Pitchers Ray Gaither and Glenn Otto were reassigned to minor league camp.

Astros bullpen gains a bit of clarity after Ray Gaither and Glenn Otto were sent back to minor league camp

Neither Gaither nor Otto were particularly strong favorites to make the Astros Opening Day roster this year. In addition to dealing with some unknown shoulder issues, but both relievers are coming off iffy 2024 seasons; one in which each player continued to struggle throwing strikes. While the competition for the Astros bullpen is open — even without any injury concerns — both pitchers were pretty far down the depth chart.

First roster cuts in Astros camp: Ray Gaither and Glenn Otto were reassigned. Both had shoulder problems entering camp and were behind the other pitchers. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 25, 2025

This first round of cuts does increase the pressure on Houston's remaining reliever options, though. Logan VanWey is getting some buzz at Astros camp this spring as a non-roster invitee, and other pitchers like Forrest Whitley and possibly even Miguel Ullola could factor into the team's plans as well.

Moving these players to minor league camp so early is not a death knell for their 2025 chances, however. Assuming both players can return healthy, fans know that the Astros will have some arms flame out or get hurt at some point this season. One just hopes that when the time comes, Otto and Gaither are ready to step up.

