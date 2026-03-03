Astros are sending a strange (and ominous) message to Jake Meyers

Jake Meyers is still on the Houston Astros roster, but one has to wonder how much longer that's going to last. Astros manager Joe Espada hasn't yet handed the keys to Meyers in center field, and that's probably because Houston's front office is still intent on trading him before the season begins.

Meyers had a career-year in 2025, though a midseason injury certainly dampened his overall performance. He hit .292/.354/.373, and his 103 OPS+ was the highest it had been since his rookie season in 2021.

But rather than allow Meyers to build off his success in 2025, the Astros attempted to find a trade partner for him this past winter. Given that Meyers is still under team control through 2027 and plays above-average defense at a critical position, it's somewhat peculiar that Houston was unable to offload him before the team arrived in West Palm Beach.

Why hasn't Jake Meyers been named the Astros starting centerfielder?

Meyers hasn't been named the Astros starting centerfielder, and the position itself has been a revolving door since Grapefruit League play began last month. Astros fans have seen Meyers, Cam Smith, Zach Cole, and Brice Matthews all receive reps in center field during the first couple of weeks of spring ball, but no one has taken the outright lead.

If Espada were looking for an easy off-ramp, naming Meyers the starting centerfielder would be it. After claiming Smith has to earn a starting job, pushing Jose Altuve back to second base, and announcing that Yordan Alvarez will be the team's everyday DH, it seems like the outfield corners are a much bigger concern than center field.

Espada could just be hedging his bets, however, and is hoping to get maximum effort from all the young talent in the clubhouse. Announcing Meyers as the team's Opening Day centerfielder could have a negative effect on some of the youngsters who are competing for a roster spot. Injuries are also a major part of spring training, and after watching Meyers miss two months of action last season, perhaps Espada is just playing it safe.

Realistically, however, the Astros are likely still shopping Meyers. He could be a valuable addition to a number of teams this spring, and Houston is still seeking a left-handed bat — something that could be included in a trade package for Meyers.