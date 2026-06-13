Astros are clearly betting everything that Hunter Brown will save their 2026 season

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown sat down with MLB.com this week to talk through the trade deadline. And no matter where the question started, the answer kept drifting back to the same guy, Hunter Brown.

The Astros are 31-39, fourth in the AL West, five back of Seattle, and a handful of games shy of the final Wild Card spot. The plan to fix all of that, more or less, is to wait for Brown to walk back through the door. To be clear, this isn’t reading between the lines. It’s pretty much what Brown said.

Asked what it would take to make a real push, Brown didn’t hedge: when the ace is back, "that's going to add what we need to stabilize the rotation and put us in a position to go on our eight-to-ten game run."

Yep, an eight-to-ten game run from a team that enters the weekend eight games under .500, and they’re going to get that done entirely because one starter rejoins the rotation. Yes, it’s an excellent starter, but that’s a whole lot of weight to hang on one pitcher who only is out there every fifth game.

Astros are banking season on Hunter Brown's return from injury

Brown was Houston's best pitcher last year, and it wasn't especially close. He went 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP across 31 starts, struck out 206, and finished third in AL Cy Young voting behind Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet.

And to start the year, he picked up pretty much right where he left off before the shoulder injury. He had a 0.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 10.2 innings, but then the shoulder strain hit and he’s missed more than two months now. He’d never been on the IL in his life, but this one left the Astros floundering. He made his final rehab start this past week and struck out seven and is now slated to rejoin the team against the Tigers.

There is no doubt that getting him back in the rotation is a genuine upgrade. The question is whether it’s enough to start getting right. And it’s fair to note that if he’s right, he impacts more than his start days. He can get deep into games to help the bullpen stay rested. He can put more pressure on opponents on future games because they have to catch up in a series. A starting pitcher impacts more than his start day, but they aren’t on the field for anything more than them.

And he also doesn’t help the offense. Sure, he may help that day because they don’t need to do as much, but he won’t step in the batter’s box. And the Astros have struggled to hit for awhile. Since scoring 10 runs in a win in Cincinnati, they’ve averaged just 3.9 per game over their last 31 games heading into the weekend. Their .214/.289/.365 team batting line ranks near the bottom in all categories.

Brown said it himself. The outfield’s production isn’t enough. He wants to see Cam Smith find more consistency and see if a stopgap like Lamonte Wade Jr., now hurt, can help. That’s not a plan. That’s hope. Meanwhile, they do have Jose Altuve back, whatever that means for them, and Josh Hader is healthy. But the team is still well below .500. The pieces everyone was waiting on are back, other than Brown, but the team hasn’t started to climb.

Therein lies the whole issue with the framing of the interview. One ace, no matter how good he is, can’t cover for the other holes that have been a problem for this team. He doesn’t patch the lineup or the bullpen (directly anyway). It’s just asking a lot of one pitcher.

It’s worth noting that Brown is on borrowed time. His job security runs as long as this season does, and he’s already shut the door on selling. The deadline plan is to buy. The whole thing rests on guys who are hurt coming back and playing well enough to make them contenders.

It could work. The AL West is having a bad, bad year, so a hot stretch will get back a lot of ground quickly. But whether it can work and actually betting everything on it are two different things and Brown keeps saying they’re doing the latter.

Hunter Brown can carry a rotation, but he can’t carry a season, especially not one that’s down to fewer than 100 games remaining. But Houston’s about to find out, with the GM’s job in the balance, whether that statement is correct or incorrect, which will be the difference between another October at home or one cheering at the ballpark.