Astros' 2026 starting lineup forecast is exactly why a reset feels overdue

Replacing Framber Valdez, with what little payroll space they have, seems to be the priority for the Houston Astros this offseason, but the struggles of the offense to close out the 2025 season can't be ignored. It was a struggle for the Astros to score runs during the final month of the season, and there doesn't appear to be a clear path to improvement.

In part, that is due to their roster already being bogged down by bloated contracts. Ideally, the Astros can trade Christian Walker and move Isaac Paredes to first base, but Walker is earning $20 million in each of the next two seasons and has a limited no-trade clause.

Yordan Álvarez's injury-riddled 2025 makes it a guessing game what version of Álvarez the Astros will have in 2026, and Jose Altuve ended the season with a prolonged offensive slump. Carlos Correa remained a productive third baseman upon returning to Houston at the trade deadline, but his power approach completely disappeared.

Astros' 2026 starting lineup projections feel like more of a reason why a reset is needed

Given the circumstances surrounding the Astros' offseason, Bleacher Report's Opening Day starting lineup prediction features no new arrivals. Walker remains entrenched at first base, Paredes as the designated hitter, along with Jake Myers and Cam Smith rounding out the outfield.

If the Astros aren't able to find a talker for Walker and Paredes' injury status takes him off the market, it feels like the biggest shakeup could be a potential trade of Jake Myers. With the Philadelphia Phillies circling with interest, the Astros could be in a prime position to sell high on their starting center fielder.

From there, perhaps a trade for Brendan Donovan is how the Astros change the look of their lineup. Otherwise, it very much seems like the status quo will be the answer.

It's the product that Astros fans were used to seeing throughout the 2025 season, and one that has proven incapable of reaching the playoffs. If anything, it's more reason why 2026 should have been a reset year for the Astros, instead of the team trying to squint and search for playoff contention.