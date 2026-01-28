Astros 2026 Spring Training Primer: Schedule, Tickets, How to Watch

It is hard to believe, especially with all of the arctic weather that has been blowing through, but spring training is coming up fast, and Houston Astros fans will descend on Florida soon to see how the team's new roster looks. All eyes will at least start on Tatsuya Imai as the Astros' top move, but there are several roster questions that will need to be answered this spring, especially with the infield.

As for the fans that are actually making the trip down to CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches to take in spring training, here is what you need to know.

What is the Astros spring training schedule for 2026?

While things are subject to change due to Florida's insane weather, which will almost certainly lead to rainouts and delays, here is a look at what the Astros' spring training schedule for 2026 looks like for now.

February 11 - Pitchers and Catchers First Workout

February 21 - @ Nationals (split squad), 1:05 PM EST

February 22 - vs. Cardinals, 1:05 PM EST

February 24 - @ Mets, 1:10 PM EST

February 25 - @ Marlins, 1:10 PM EST

February 26 - @ Cardinals (split squad), 1:05 PM EST

February 26 - vs. Mets (split squad), 1:05 PM EST

February 27 - @ Nationals, 6:05 PM EST

February 28 - vs. Pirates, 1:05 PM EST

March 1 - @ Mets, 1:10 PM EST

March 2 - vs. Nationals, 1:05 PM EST

March 3 - vs. Venezuela (exhibition), 6:05 PM EST

March 4 - @ Orioles, 1:05 PM EST

March 5 - @ Marlins, 1:10 PM EST

March 6 - vs. Nationals, 1:05 PM EST

March 7 - vs. Marlins, 12:05 PM EST

March 8 - @ Nationals, 1:05 PM EST

March 9 - vs. Cardinals (split squad), 1:05 PM EST

March 10 - vs. Orioles, 1:05 PM EST

March 11 - @ Marlins, 1:10 PM EST

March 12 - vs. Nationals, 6:05 PM EST

March 13 - @ Cardinals, 6:05 PM EST

March 14 - vs. Mets, 6:05 PM EST

March 15 - vs. Marlins, 1:05 PM EST

March 17 - @ Pirates, 1:05 PM EST

March 18 - @ Cardinals, 1:05 PM EST

March 19 - vs. Marlins Prospects (Spring Breakout exhibition), 12:05 PM EST

March 19 - vs Mets, 6:05 PM EST

March 20 - vs. Marlins (split squad), 6:05 PM EST

March 21 - @ Mets, (split squad), 1:10 PM EST

March 22 - vs. Cardinals, 12:05 PM EST

March 23 - vs. Space Cowboys (exhibition at Daikin Park), 8:10 PM EST

March 24 - vs. Space Cowboys (exhibition at Daikin Park), 8:10 PM EST

How do you buy tickets for Astros spring training games?

This one is easy. There are links on the CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches page that is linked above that will help getting tickets for home games, and going to opposing teams' spring training park pages can help with road games. However, that is tedious, and the Astros' schedule page has links to tickets for all of their games (including the exhibitions) this spring.

How can you watch Astros spring training games on TV?

This is tricky because, technically, the Astros' spring broadcast schedule when it comes to cable has not been set yet, and it wasn't set last year until the middle of February. However, any games that are being broadcast at all (consult the schedule linked above) will be on MLB.TV and the games that will be on cable will almost certainly be on Space City Home Network, although it is very unlikely to be the entire spring schedule.